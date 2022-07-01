ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Worker Rescued After Being Trapped in Collapsed Hole, 10 Feet Deep in Howell

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A worker at a residential construction worksite was trapped in...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

2 die in early morning N.J. house fire, officials say

Two people died in an early Sunday morning house fire in Readington Township, according to a statement from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office. The names of the people who died were not released by the office as authorities had not yet notified their next of kin. The fire broke...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Four Hurt In Atlantic City Jet Boat Crash, Report Says

Three children were among four people injured in a jet boat accident in Atlantic City July Fourth weekend, NJ Advance Media reports. The 24-foot Yamaha jet boat was carrying five people when it struck a submerged metal piling outside of the channel near North Riverside Drive, ejecting three people in the afternoon hours Saturday, July 2, the outlet said citing the US Coast Guard.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howell, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Howell, NJ
Howell, NJ
Accidents
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: CAR INTO POLE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a pole at the corner of North Main (Route 9) and East Bay Avenue. It is unknown at this time if there are injuries. Avoid the area, if possible and anticipate traffic delays.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Accident#Nj
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: BURGLARY AT MILLER YACHT SALES

BURGLARY – On Sunday June 26th, Patrolman William Kosh Jr. and Patrolman Dovydas Jackevicius responded to Miller Yacht Sales for the report of a burglary. An on-scene investigation revealed that several individuals broke into one of the buildings on the property and caused several thousand dollars in damage. This incident is still under investigation.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man drowns in Hudson River despite best efforts of good Samaritan

HOBOKEN — A good Samaritan tried saving the latest drowning victim in New Jersey but could not get to the Jersey City man in time, according to police. Two Hoboken cops responded to the Hudson River after dispatchers received several calls around 8 p.m. about two people in the water, police said. Hudson TV reported that police responded to 7th Street and Sinatra Drive.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Hunterdon County House Fire

Two people died in a house fire that broke out early Sunday, July 3 in Hunterdon County, authorities said. The Flemington-Whitehouse Road fire broke out just before 6 a.m. in Whitehouse Station. The victims' names were not released pending notification. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: THEFT AT THE WICKERY

THEFT – On Wednesday June 29th, Patrolman Dan Primavera and Patrolman Dovydas Jackevicius responded to the Wickery for the report of a theft. An on-scene investigation revealed security footage of a man attempting to steal merchandise from the parking lot. The man was unsuccessful and left the scene. This incident is still under investigation.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an active structure fire on the 0 block of Bowman. The fire department just requested assist from the Toms River Fire Department. Fire personnel have requested an RIT Team and Ocean County Fire Coordinator to the scene. This is a developing story and we will update our page as new information becomes available.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

4 injured in Garden State Parkway crash

Four people were injured--two of them critically--when a driver spun out of control and hit the guardrail on the Garden State Parkway early Saturday morning. The single-car crash, near mile marker 120 on the northbound side of the parkway in Laurence Harbor, happened around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. The accident occurred near where the local and express lanes of the Garden State Parkway meet, the New Jersey State Police said.
NEWARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: FIRE DEPARTMENT FUNDRAISER

Reminder! Our 2022 Harley fundraiser bike is now on the boards! Tickets are $20/each and be bought on our website or in person, our trailer is staffed Friday-Sunday located infront of Martell’s!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED WITH OPEN CONTAINER

June 26th, 2022, at 2050 hours, Officer Seehausen was patrolling in the area on Cedarbridge Avenue, when Miguel Lopez-Gonzalez, 45 years old of Toms River failed to maintain lane of travel. Officer conducted a motor vehicle stop and Miguel Lopez-Gonzalez was arrested and charged with the following. Driving Under the...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

101K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy