Oklahoma Freshman Wins Gatorade Award

Union's Jayden Rowe, a 6-3, 215-pound cornerback, is the Oklahoma boys track athlete of the year after winning the 100 and 200 in Class 6A.

Oklahoma is getting a burner.

Jayden Rowe, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound cornerback in the 2022 class from Tulsa Union, was named the Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Track & Field Player of the Year this week.

He won the Oklahoma Class 6A state championship in both the 100 meter and 200 meter dash, running respective times 10.6 and 21.09. He also ran the second leg on the runner-up 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

“Jayden stepped on the track this season with a mission — to leave as state champion in the 100 and the 200,” said Union coach Tim Dial. “He accomplished that goal with focus, work ethic and buying into the program we ran. I expect big things out of him in the coming years at OU, both on the football field and the track.”

After winning the sprint double gold, Rowe is arriving at OU this summer. Between transfers and returners, the Sooners are stacked at almost every defensive back position, but there may be an opportunity for him to back up returning starters Woodi Washington or D.J. Graham at corner.

Gatorade recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Rowe has volunteered locally on behalf of youth track programs and has maintained a 3.07 GPA in the classroom.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field. Gatorade awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.

Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Rowe now has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of his choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports.

Rowe is also eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization je chose is deserving of one of a dozen $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations.