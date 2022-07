A dog died after being trapped in a car amid 95-degree weather in the Tanger Outlets parking lot outside of the Nike store in Myrtle Beach, Horry County Police say. Billie McKie, 41, of Columbia told police that she tried to park in the shade and that she left a window cracked “while she went to do her shopping,” the incident report read. She also said the dog was in the car for “15-20 minutes.”

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO