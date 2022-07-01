ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

RH Confirms Retail Trends Are Worsening

RH ( NYSE: RH ) was one of the biggest winners from the pandemic boom and now it is one of the biggest losers of the pandemic bust. More importantly, because of when it reports in the reporting cycle, it has provided insight into the upcoming quarter and what to expect from guidance among S&P 500 companies. The company shocked the market with its earnings report just a month or so ago, not because it missed expectations but because it lowered its outlook on softening demand trends , loss of market share, and other near-term headwinds to growth. Now, the company has lowered its outlook yet again and we think this is a trend that will be echoed across the consumer discretionary space. Given the fact that the Consumer Discretionary sector is expected to post a robust rebound later this year and next year, we don’t think this is good news for the market at all. Not one bit.

RH Trims Guidance, Shares Fall

RH lowered its guidance for 2022 revenue to a range of -5% to -2% which is down 400 basis points at the top end of the range and 500 basis points at the bottom which we view as opening the door to unexpected weakness later in the year. As for earrings, the company is expecting the margin to contract another 200 basis points versus the previous guidance and we see risk in this figure as well. Not only is the company faced with declining sales but deleveraging as well due to the spending shift we expect to occur over the next two quarters. The FOMC is expected to hike rates by at least 125 basis points over the next two meetings on top of the increase in gas prices and that is going to cut deeply into consumer spending. Looking at the latest PCE data, the pace of wage growth and spending is down on a YOY basis which suggests the slowdown in spending is already here.

Gary Friedman, Chairman and CEO of RH, stated, "With mortgage rates double last year's levels, luxury home sales down 18% in the first quarter, and the Federal Reserve's forecast for another 175 basis point increase to the Fed Funds Rate by year-end, our expectation is that demand will continue to slow throughout the year.”

The only good news is that FQ2 results are expected to be in line with previous guidance but there is risk in this outlook as well. The company says unexpected backlog reduction is driving strength in the quarter which ultimately means less business and the possibility of outsized inventory builds later in the year.

The Analysts Weigh Heavily On RH Price Action

The analysts are still rating RH a Moderate Buy and have the consensus pegged by $371 but don’t read too much into that. The sentiment may be holding steady but the price target is not and we don’t expect to see it bottom any time soon. The Marketbeat.com consensus price target is down nearly 50% over the last year and 32% over the last month on a wave of price target reductions sparked by the guidance update. The update precipitated 10 price target adjustments that see the sock trading closer to $350. The takeaway here is the low end of the range just got lower and it is only a smidge above the current price action. Assuming the company’s business deteriorates further, we see the low end of the range dropping significantly by year-end.

Turning to the chart, RH looks set to revisit the post-COVID low near $75. That is a decline worth 65% to current shareholders and is not a risk we are willing to take. The stock may bottom before then, possibly by the end of the summer and/or the next reporting period, but we think a change in market fundamentals will be required to make it happen and we don’t think that is in the cards. We do think, however, that defensive stocks that offer value and yield like General Mills are the way to go.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYt7N_0gRufQfF00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Friedman
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: 2 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Begins

Nutanix is benefiting from the growing adoption of the hybrid cloud. Lam Research's impressive backlog indicates that it is on track to take advantage of the semiconductor boom. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Home Sales#The Federal Reserve#Rh Trims Guidance#Shares Fall Rh
Sourcing Journal

Drewry: ‘Beginning of the End’ for Container Market Bull Run

Click here to read the full article. The container market has definitely turned, but don’t expect a swift return to yesteryear, Drewry’s latest “Container Forecaster” report published Thursday concluded. “It certainly feels like we are at the beginning of the end of the container market bull run,” the maritime research consulting firm said. “The slide in spot rates has become entrenched, rolling on for four months now with dips getting bigger by the week. Shipments along most trade routes are also down on the same point a year ago with high inflation eroding confidence that volumes will stage much of a...
INDUSTRY
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Catch a Second Wind to Start Second Half

U.S. equities managed to escape negative territory Friday and finish in the black despite some downbeat economic data – a welcome beginning to 2022's second half after a dreadful performance through the midway point. Front and center Friday was the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, which delivered...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
The Independent

Drivers ‘taken for fools’ as fuel prices rise for 38th straight day, despite falling wholesale costs

Drivers are being “taken for fools” by fuel retailers, according to the AA, as petrol and diesel prices rose for the 38th day in a row – despite falling wholesale costs.While oil prices on global markets have fallen back from recent highs, the pump price of diesel edged closer to breaking the £2-per-litre barrier for the first time.Petrol is now at 191.2p a litre, while diesel is 199p, the AA said.Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “Drivers are being taken for fools by retailers as the cost of fuel continues its worryingly upward trend.”The RAC labelled...
TRAFFIC
Footwear News

Dow Jones Falls After Newest Consumer Spending Report Shows Economy May be Slowing

Click here to read the full article. The stock market took another hit on Thursday after the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released its latest report which showed consumer spending slowed in May. Overall consumer spending rose just 0.2% in May, according to BEA’s Thursday report. This marks a slowdown from the 0.9% growth in April. The Bureau’s measure of inflation remained unchanged from the last month, with prices in May up 6.3% compared to the same period last year. This new data stoked investor worries leading to a sell off on Thursday, which marks the final day of the second quarter. As...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks to Set You Up for the Next 10 Years

Bear markets are an opportunity to buy stocks below what the underlying companies are worth. Shares of RH and Roku provide above-average return prospects for patient investors. Dollar General stock has outperformed year to date and should deliver nice and steady gains long term. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy