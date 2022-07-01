Report: Manchester City Reluctant To Sell Defender Nathan Ake But Would Sanction Transfer For A 'Very Good Offer'

As news has picked up regarding Chelsea and central defender Nathan Ake, it has been reported today that Manchester City would be willing to sanction an exit, but only on their terms.

It is apparent there will be turnover within the Chelsea defense this summer, with Antonio Rudiger already having departed and others being rumored to follow. To combat this, the Blues are plotting a move for Nathan Ake to replace the influential German.

IMAGO / PA Images

Reports today by Manchester Evening News correspondent Simon Bajkowski shed light on City's attitude towards the Dutchman's potential exit. He claims that the Manchester club are reluctant to sell the defender this summer, but would be open to doing so should a suitable offer be brought forward by Chelsea and a replacement for the 27-year-old be attainable.

Matt Law later touched on Chelsea's stance regarding this, saying that Manchester City's demands have not done anything to lessen the club's interest in Ake. The money is seemingly there for a deal to be had.

IMAGO / News Images

In Ake, Chelsea would be getting an experienced defender for a reasonable price, with a £40 million fee reportedly being discussed. The Dutchman has experience in England and could immediately step in to, at worst, partially fill the void left behind by Rudiger.

