ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Why Didn't We Get Him?' - Fabio Carvalho Tipped To Be Liverpool Hit

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tADny_0gRuelHp00

Former Arsenal and England player Paul Merson believes that Fabio Carvalho will be a success at Liverpool and an important player in terms of their midfield succession plan.

Former Arsenal and England player Paul Merson believes that Fabio Carvalho will be a success at Liverpool and an important player in terms of their midfield succession plan.

The 19-year-old will officially become a Reds player today making the move from Fulham after helping the West London club to the English Championship title.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In his column in sportskeeda , Merson explained that whilst Carvalho may not become an instant starter, there will be a long-term plan for the Portugal under-21 international.

"Fabio Carvalho is not someone who will start from week one for Liverpool, but this guy is a top talent and played a big role in Fulham's promotion bid last season.

"Jurgen Klopp just makes players better and I personally like his eye for talent. He did something similar with Harvey Elliott last season and the kid was playing unreal football before his injury against Leeds United, so I expect Carvalho to play an important role for Liverpool.

"I think this is the kind of signing other managers might look at and think, 'Why didn't we get him?' because he's a fantastic talent."

"I'm not sure, but my best guess is that Carvalho will start off as an attacker before eventually being transitioned into midfield. You look at the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara and realize that Liverpool's midfield is running on its last legs, so I'm sure there's some kind of succession plan already in place."

Carvalho is another in a long list of signings that Liverpool have made of late that indicates an exciting future for the club. It will be fascinating to see how he settles at Anfield this season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Merson
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
SPORTbible

Liverpool Player Klopp Called 'One Of The Best Midfielders' He's Ever Seen Doesn't Want To Sign A New Contract

Liverpool fans were delighted to hear Mo Salah has put pen to paper on a new deal yesterday, but it would appear his teammate Naby Keita won’t be extending his contract. The Guinea international, who Jurgen Klopp once called 'one of the best midfielders' he's ever seen, has struggled to adapt to the demands of the Premier League since his 2018 move from RB Leipzig.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#Fulham#Arsenal#Reds#Th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

'No sideways or backwards passing, dressing-room cliques must go and you have to be fitter': What Erik ten Hag has told his Manchester United stars as the Dutchman makes drastic changes during the first week of pre-season

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already laid down a stern set of footballing rules as he continues to try and transform Manchester United's dismal situation. The Dutchman has vowed to bring back the attacking football that made the likes of Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson so successful at Old Trafford, and has already made his stance clear on what he is expecting from his players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy