'Why Didn't We Get Him?' - Fabio Carvalho Tipped To Be Liverpool Hit

Former Arsenal and England player Paul Merson believes that Fabio Carvalho will be a success at Liverpool and an important player in terms of their midfield succession plan.

Former Arsenal and England player Paul Merson believes that Fabio Carvalho will be a success at Liverpool and an important player in terms of their midfield succession plan.

The 19-year-old will officially become a Reds player today making the move from Fulham after helping the West London club to the English Championship title.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In his column in sportskeeda , Merson explained that whilst Carvalho may not become an instant starter, there will be a long-term plan for the Portugal under-21 international.

"Fabio Carvalho is not someone who will start from week one for Liverpool, but this guy is a top talent and played a big role in Fulham's promotion bid last season.

"Jurgen Klopp just makes players better and I personally like his eye for talent. He did something similar with Harvey Elliott last season and the kid was playing unreal football before his injury against Leeds United, so I expect Carvalho to play an important role for Liverpool.

"I think this is the kind of signing other managers might look at and think, 'Why didn't we get him?' because he's a fantastic talent."

"I'm not sure, but my best guess is that Carvalho will start off as an attacker before eventually being transitioned into midfield. You look at the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara and realize that Liverpool's midfield is running on its last legs, so I'm sure there's some kind of succession plan already in place."

Carvalho is another in a long list of signings that Liverpool have made of late that indicates an exciting future for the club. It will be fascinating to see how he settles at Anfield this season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |