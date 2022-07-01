ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams Ranks Inside Top-10 in NFL Jersey Sales

By Jairo Alvarado
Newly acquired Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams ranks inside the top-ten in NFL jersey sales.

The NFL has released a list of the league’s best-selling jerseys half way into 2022.

On Wednesday, the newly acquired Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams ranked inside the top-ten in NFL jersey sales.

Adams, now donning the Silver and Black was ranked at the No.3 spot on the list.

The All-Pro wide receiver will start the new season in his new home of Las Vegas after being traded this offseason.

Adams was coming off another outstanding season in Green Bay in 2021, ranking inside the top-five in most wide receiver categories.

Last season, Adams tallied 123 receptions (2nd in the NFL), from 169 targets (4th), for 1,553 receiving yards (3rd), and 11 receiving touchdowns (5th) as a member of the Packers.

There's no doubt Adams' craft and production on the field ranks him one of the top receivers in the league.

But with all the new attention coming off the trade, it’s obvious Raider Nation are being supported and are as eagerly excited to see him on the field as a member of the Silver and Black.

The jersey sales speaks for itself, as Adams ranks the highest of the non-quarterbacks and is only one of two non-QBs to be inside the top 10 of jersey sales this year, the other being Cooper Kupp.

The top-ten list consists of eight quarterbacks (one of them being a rookie) and two wide receivers.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson tops the list.

Below are the rest of top-10 selling jerseys through the first half of the year:

1. Broncos QB Russell Wilson

2. Bills QB Josh Allen

3. Raiders WR Davante Adams

4. Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

5. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

6. Patriots QB Mac Jones

7. Rams WR Cooper Kupp

8. Chargers QB Justin Herbert

9. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

10. Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Adams first official appearance donning the Silver and Black may come on the Raiders first preseason game, the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 4, 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is 43 days away. (Incase no one is counting)

Or 72 days away, when the Raiders play their first regular season game on Sept.11, 2022 against the Los Angeles Chargers at So-Fi Stadium.

Adams has made a huge impact in sales since his arrival to Las Vegas, and continues to become the Raiders best-selling jersey in the last couple of months.

The Raiders have notable players such as defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow creeping up in jersey sales, we’ll see throughout the year who keeps the No.1 spot among Raider players.

