ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Yes, Cook Out's watermelon milkshake is actually good

By Zachery Eanes
Axios Raleigh
Axios Raleigh
 2 days ago

Zach here with a PSA. It's July 1, which means the return of one of North Carolina’s greatest creations: Cook Out's watermelon milkshake (roughly $2.79.)

Now, I might be biased (I once interned at Cook Out and it's headquartered in my hometown of Thomasville), but its return is one of my favorite days of the year.

  • Some of you might think the idea of mixing chunks of watermelon into a vanilla milkshake is wrong — and it might be. It's easily one of their most polarizing flavors and gets a criminally low 11 out of 17 rating on cookoutmilkshakereviews.com .
  • But I haven't found a more refreshing dessert for a hot-and-muggy, summer evening in the Old North State.

Yes, but: Unfortunately, the watermelon milkshake only comes around once a year, during July and August. Though, perhaps eating one in February would ruin it for me forever.

My order: BBQ Sandwich tray, double fries (with Cajun seasoning) and a watermelon milkshake.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Anne Burrell Uses In Deviled Eggs

You can find deviled eggs on the menu in almost any setting. Fancy restaurant? Deviled eggs. Backyard barbecue? Deviled eggs. Holiday party? You guessed it. This easy appetizer can be made with as few as two ingredients: eggs and mayonnaise. However, those who have made them before often like to put their own twist on the dish. Seasonings such as salt and paprika are commonly used to add flavor, though Food Network suggests adding avocado, pickles, or bacon.
RECIPES
PopSugar

This 3-Ingredient, No-Bake Oreo Fudge Recipe Is Perfect for Summer

If you have a box of Oreo cookies laying around, let it be known that you're just a few common ingredients away from making delicious batch of homemade fudge. Courtesy of TikToker @matthewinthekitchen, who's known for creating viral, delicious recipes, this Oreo fudge couldn't be simpler to make, and it tastes like a cookies-and-cream candy bar. The best part is that you don't have to bake it, making it the perfect summer treat!
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Thomasville, NC
Lifestyle
City
Thomasville, NC
Tampa Bay Times

Sunday cooking: Wow with these dessert recipes

One of my family’s favorite “Seinfeld” episodes has Elaine complaining about coworkers bringing cakes to the office to celebrate everything from birthdays to sick days. I’m kind of like that when it comes to desserts: I have been known to whip up a fancy treat to commemorate a range of “events,” from a grown child coming home to visit for the weekend to a negative COVID-19 test.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Key Lime Pie Bars (Quick Recipe)

These key lime pie bars look and taste amazing! Zesty, crunchy, and creamy at the same time – simply delicious! They are very easy to prepare and so delicious – perfect spring-summer dessert! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 30 squares or 15 graham cracker sheets.
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Recipe

For the most part, we tend to look down on canned fruits and vegetables as being inferior to fresh ones, and in many cases we're right. Canned produce, however, does have its moments. When making tomato sauce, for one thing, canned tomatoes are actually superior to ones just off the vine. Canned pineapple, as well, may be better for cooking than the fresh kind. It's less acidic, so canned pineapple is a much better option for a Jell-O dessert.
RECIPES
Axios Raleigh

Triangle Restaurant Week is here just in time for struggling restaurants

Data: OpenTable; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsTriangle Restaurant Week's summer edition has arrived, and for some businesses it's just in time.Restaurants in the area saw a dip in bookings in May, and OpenTable data show Raleigh is still down about 30% from 2019 levels.Driving the news: Throughout this week, participating restaurants in the area will offer two- and three-course meals ranging from $15 to $40 as part of a "celebration of culinary excellence."The event is expected to spotlight participating restaurants and bring in new customers. More than 50 restaurants are participating, down from 100 restaurants in other years, CBS17 reported. Why...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watermelon#Food Drink
12tomatoes.com

Why Are They Called Deviled Eggs? The Evolution Of Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs have graced our tables for as long as we’ve combined the term pot and luck together, it’s a crucial dish to any gathering. But honestly what’s with the name? Why is this American classic called deviled eggs, and has this egg preparation only from the recent past?
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Tried What’s Gaby Cooking’s Costco-Style Double Chocolate Chip Muffins and My World Has Flipped Upside-Down

The Costco experience can be summed up in a single product: their muffins. The breakfast bakes come in a limited number of flavors and Costco’s aisles are more carefully curated than your local grocery. The muffins, just like everything else in the store, are oversized. They’re priced per dozen so members can mix and match two 6-pack flavors. It’s bulk buying at its finest.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

No-Churn Butter Pecan Ice Cream

An easy and flavorful summertime dessert, this No-Churn Butter Pecan Ice Cream is a classic flavor that doesn't require any special equipment to make!. I really love no-churn ice creams. Mainly because they are just so simple to make, you can make so many different combination of flavors and you don't need any special equipment! One of my absolutely favorite flavors is Butter Pecan. Butter Pecan is such a classic flavor and you won't believe how simple it is to make (and enjoy!) If this is one of your favorite flavors, then you have to try this deliciously creamy No-Churn Butter Pecan Ice Cream recipe!
FOOD & DRINKS
Axios Raleigh

A strawberry-rhubarb pie recipe you need to try in spring

Around the time of the Strawberry moon, when strawberries and rhubarb are their freshest, my friend Danielle usually makes her classic Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie. She did it again this week, and, oh man, was it delicious. It's easily one of my favorite desserts, melding the sweet and bitter flavors of strawberry and rhubarb perfectly. I asked Danielle if I could share her recipe so that you, dear readers, could also enjoy it. She said of course. Filling: The ingredientsAbout 1 pound (2 3/4ish cups) cut strawberriesAbout 1 pound chopped red rhubarb (3ish cups, or about 3-4 large stalks)1/2 tsp lemon zest1...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Creamy New Trader Joe's Dessert That Has Instagram Drooling

There are several foods associated with the summer season, like hot dogs, burgers, and corn on the cob. But these cookout staples are just the beginning. Summertime also means a number of fruits are finally back in season, including watermelon, peaches, and blueberries – the latter of which is apparently exceptionally popular among those that do their grocery shopping at Trader Joe's. The grocer's website says of its bloob-selling habits, "We sell a staggering amount of blueberries at Trader Joe's, especially during the summer months. In fact, truckloads would not be an inaccurate description of the amount." Therefore, we can't say we're entirely surprised that the chain's newest dessert item is inspired by the top-selling superfood.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

Banana Cupcakes With Cream Cheese Icing [Vegan]

2 teaspoons plant-based egg replacer 2 teaspoons *or any egg replacer you prefer according to the package instructions for 1 egg. Cream the vegan butter with the sugar on medium-high speed until light and fluffy this will take approximately 3-4 minutes. Sift the flour, baking powder & soda, the plant-based...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Super Soft Chocolate Yogurt Cake

This chocolate yogurt cake is really delicious! The combination of chocolate and yogurt makes this cake the perfect moist cake that you will love! Takes just 15 minutes to make and around 25 minutes to bake. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the chocolate yogurt cake:. 150 grams’...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Salmon Salad Niçoise

Lettuce in this salad is optional. Bibb lettuce is suggested for its mild taste and tender texture. You can use canned salmon as well, but make sure to drain it well before adding to the salad. If you are cooking a small filet, drizzle any accumulated cooking liquid over the finished salad, before serving.
RECIPES
Axios Raleigh

Marcie Cohen Ferris' "Edible North Carolina" profiles state's complex food scene.

Marcie Cohen Ferris is the editor of the new book "Edible North Carolina: A Journey across a State of Flavor," a collection of essays, photographs, interviews, and recipes that portray the complexities of North Carolina's contemporary food scene. Axios chatted with Cohen Ferris for our recurring "Local Limelight" series. Here are her picks:🍕 Favorite Triangle restaurant: Pizzeria Mercato (in Carrboro) is delicious. We eat a lot at Kitchen in Chapel Hill. And I have to mention Seabird, down in Wilmington. What the Triangle is missing: Small processing and butchering facilities, so that small farmers can do more of that locally....
RECIPES
PopSugar

These Soft-Baked Banana Pudding Cookies Combine Two Desserts in One

If you love banana pudding, you'll want to make these cookies ASAP. They're essentially banana pudding in cookie form, complete with the feel-good vibes of the original dessert. What's more, the dough is also freezer-friendly, making it easy to save and bake whenever you're craving homemade cookies. This recipe was...
RECIPES
EverydayHealth.com

A Healthier Flourless Chocolate Cake Recipe

Chocolate cake is synonymous with indulgence, but with this version of the classic treat, that indulgence doesn’t have to be unhealthy. The recipe below features heart-healthy olive oil, fiber-rich berries, and antioxidant-packed dark chocolate, plus a flourless base that will appeal to gluten-free chocolate fiends. Espresso powder is optional...
RECIPES
Axios Raleigh

Axios Raleigh

Raleigh, NC
117
Followers
112
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Raleigh is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/raleigh

Comments / 0

Community Policy