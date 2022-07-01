Yes, Cook Out's watermelon milkshake is actually good
Zach here with a PSA. It's July 1, which means the return of one of North Carolina’s greatest creations: Cook Out's watermelon milkshake (roughly $2.79.)
Now, I might be biased (I once interned at Cook Out and it's headquartered in my hometown of Thomasville), but its return is one of my favorite days of the year.
- Some of you might think the idea of mixing chunks of watermelon into a vanilla milkshake is wrong — and it might be. It's easily one of their most polarizing flavors and gets a criminally low 11 out of 17 rating on cookoutmilkshakereviews.com .
- But I haven't found a more refreshing dessert for a hot-and-muggy, summer evening in the Old North State.
Yes, but: Unfortunately, the watermelon milkshake only comes around once a year, during July and August. Though, perhaps eating one in February would ruin it for me forever.
My order: BBQ Sandwich tray, double fries (with Cajun seasoning) and a watermelon milkshake.
Comments / 0