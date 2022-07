Mack Brown and the UNC football program are hoping their hot streak on the recruiting trail continues this week. After landing seven prospects a week ago, including three on Friday, another top target of the Tar Heels is set to make his announcement. Four-star wide receiver Chris Culliver took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that he is making his decision on Monday afternoon. Culliver set a time for 5:30 p.m. central as his recruitment comes to an end. The 6-foot-3, 174-pound Culliver has a total of 18 offers but cut his list down to seven finalists: UNC, Virginia Tech, NC State,...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 29 MINUTES AGO