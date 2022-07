My daughter is really into horses. Like, REALLY into horses. She loves riding so much, we made the decision to lease a little mare in Elberfeld. I say "lease" and people have no idea what I mean. The owner maintains ownership of the horse, but you can come and ride when you want. The stable she stays at takes care of feeding, watering, stall cleaning, and turnout. And, you get to take her to the fair!

WARRICK COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO