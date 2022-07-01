ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearlake, CA

Quick response by firefighters stops Clearlake structure fire

By Elizabeth Larson
Lake County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters quickly contained a structure fire in Clearlake that threatened numerous other buildings on Thursday evening. The fire in the 14000 block of Konocti Street...

lakeconews.com

