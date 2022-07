I found my quilted heart in a shrub as I was going into the restaurant Petes. It was really a blessing and at a perfect time. MY daughter is going through an ugly divorce and as I watch my grandchildren being used as a weapon against my daughter and myself I was really ready to forget I was a Christian and get ugly and start showing daddy dear how bad a mad grammy/mother can be.

EASLEY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO