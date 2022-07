Boone County voters may see new names at the polls Aug. 2 — less than one month away — thanks to changes in their political districts from redistricting. They will see a lot of names as well — 21 Republicans and 11 Democrats — in the party primary races for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO