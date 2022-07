Ringing of the bells at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza for the Granite Mountain Hotshots Anniversary. The bells rang 19 times in memory of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots, who lost their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, 2013. This quiet moment of reflection takes place every year on June 30 at 4:42 p.m., the time that that the Hotshots lost their lives. It is attended by local citizens and first responders. This year, a Hotshot Crew from the Tahoe National Forest attended to pay their respects as well.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO