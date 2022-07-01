Redmond Walsh Using Offseason Time to Give Lessons

Redmond Walsh's baseball career in a Tennessee uniform may have ended, but the VFL isn't straying away from the game.

One of the top Big Orange closers of the past few seasons is spending the rest of the summer giving lessons to all ages.

Walsh first informed the public of the lessons via Twitter on Tuesday, notifying the Knoxville community of his plans.

Walsh received overwhelming positive interactions with his tweet, with a few accounts expressing interest in potentially taking up Walsh on his offer.

Since Walsh's announcement, the Louisville, Tennessee, native made another announcement on Wednesday notifying social media of another opportunity to take lessons. This opportunity is through H3 Sports: a sports organization located in Knoxville.

The lessons will take place at the Diamond Baseball-Simcox Academy, one of three academies/facilities under the H3 Sports umbrella .

The individuals who decide to reach out for lessons will receive guidance from the Co-Program Save Leader in Walsh, as the Alcoa High School native tied VFL great Todd Helton for the program record with a save against LSU in day two( /three ) of the 2022 SEC Tournament.

Aside from the lessons, Vol Nation has a chance to meet the VFL on Saturday, July 2 at the Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, about an hour east of Knoxville.

More information on the weekend Meet and Greet is below.

Feature Photo Credit: Saul Young of the Knoxville News Sentinel

