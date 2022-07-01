ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaNorris Sellers Sees Syracuse For The First Time

By Bryce Kelly
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McEFK_0gRuarTn00

Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers took his first visit to Syracuse this past weekend. The 2023 Orange pledge enjoyed his first time on the hill.

“We did a full campus tour of all the buildings,” Sellers said. “They then took me to my major-specific building.”

Sellers is looking to major in engineering and architecture.

The South Carolina native’s confidence in his future grew early on in high school.

“Between my freshmen year and the end of my sophomore year, I thought I could take it past that high school level,” Sellers said. “All the coaches said I was mature for my age and once I got bigger, faster and stronger I could really do something special.”

The 6-2, 217-pound quarterback compares his game to Cam Newton’s at Auburn. At South Florence High in South Carolina this past year, Sellers showed off his versatility, throwing for 780 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sellers also ran for 243 yards and six touchdowns in the four games he played due to injury.

Sellers credits his relationships for his commitment to the Orange.

“Syracuse came into the picture after coach Beck and coach Anae left Virginia and went up there,” Sellers said. “Once they got settled, they called and offered me.”

Virginia was once the school that Seller committed to, but he followed former Virginia coaches to Syracuse because of the opportunity to play early and get a good degree.

On his visit this past weekend, Sellers used his relationships with the staff to better the program for the future.

“I talked to the assistant coaches first,” Sellers said. “They would say they really like this guy and say what you can say to really get him on board.”

Sellers was on his visit at the same time as numerous other 2023 prospects, some of whom were committed, like Rashard Perry . Others like Emmanuel Dankwa were not yet committed. Syracuse has since landed two of the uncommitted players from the weekend in running back Muwaffaq Parkman and wide receiver Bryce Cohoon .

The Syracuse quarterback commit says he’s going to work on his timing, pre-snap and post-snap reads as he prepares to achieve his goals this upcoming season.

“Just like every other high school student, I want to win state,” Sellers said. “I want to have the number one offense in the state and 2,000 passing yards as well as becoming a better leader.”

This is a tough task as Sellers credits the 4-A division of South Carolina football for molding him into the player he is today.

