ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Top 25 Under 25: Did Commanders DE Chase Young Make the Cut?

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLMMc_0gRuaqb400

The third-year defensive end is due for a big season in 2022.

When Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young entered the NFL, he was labeled as a future superstar in the league.

However, Young's not alone. With stars like Joe Burrow leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson shattering records, the NFL is in good hands for a long period of time.

The 33 rd Team released their annual list on the best 25 players around the league under the age of 25.

Despite being the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Young failed to make the list.

Among the defensive linemen on the list were San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa, who ranked fifth, and Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who ranked 22nd.

Young's omission on the list likely has to do with his poor 2021 campaign, which ended in a torn ACL.

Before his injury, Young's play wasn't representative of what he displayed in his rookie season. He managed to record just 1.5 sacks and 21 tackles in nine games last season.

Young is entering a critical year as the Commanders will have a choice to make regarding his fifth-year option at season's end. If he underperforms for a second straight season, there will be serious consideration to decline the option.

He doesn't have to be the Defensive Player of the Year, but anything less than a career-high eight sacks and at least a couple of forced fumbles is going to leave a lot of questions hanging in the air for the Commanders and how to proceed with their former No. 2 overall pick.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Could Land a Spot With The Seattle Seahawks

The team reported high levels of interest in acquiring Baker Mayfield. Although Cleveland would pick up the majority of the bill, this would be an excellent transition for both teams as Cleveland proceeds to move forward with Deshaun Watson. Although Baker Mayfield is no Russell Wilson, he still led his team to the playoffs and re-positioned the Cleveland Browns from being the laughingstock of the NFL to an actual playoff contender.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Tragic details of Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson’s death revealed

Medical examiners determined late Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died from fentanyl and cocaine usage, per ESPN. Police originally stated that no foul play was suspected. His death on June 21st was determined to be an accident. He was just 26 years old. ESPN shared the Ravens official team statement on Ferguson’s death. “Our priority […] The post Tragic details of Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson’s death revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (7/3): Hayden Hurst being overlooked

Numbers we’d like to see some Bengals put up in 2022. “I can honestly say that seeing their different habits and what makes each of them successful is very different from each other. But they all carry one similar characteristic and that’s their preparation for the game,” Fehoko said. “Each of those three during my time playing with them, and even Justin now, they all take their preparation very seriously. I mean early in to the facility, last one out guys…just goes to show they really value this game more than the numbers they put up on Sunday. They really want the best for their teams.”
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing comes to an end

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson came to an end on Thursday, June 30th in Delaware after three days, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport via NFL.com) Fantasy Impact:. According to the report, post-hearing briefs from Watson’s and...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Washington Commanders#The Cincinnati Bengals#Acl
The Spun

Cowboys Linked To Longtime NFL All-Pro Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys traded starting wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns early in the offseason, making fans nervous about the state of their receiving corps. But one star wide receiver could be the answer to their problems. The Cowboys have recently received strong odds to sign free agent...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 teams the Commanders screwed by extending Terry McLaurin

If you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t heard, the Washington Commanders signed Terry McLaurin to a three-year extension this week. The contract locks up the standout receiver through the 2025 season, when he’ll have the chance to sign a second lucrative deal (possibly with Washington) as a 31-year-old.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Vick Reportedly Being Sued: Fans React

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is making headlines this Friday for the wrong reasons. According to David Ovalle of the Miami Herald, Vick is being sued for $1.2 million stemming from a 2018 loan he received in Maryland. A group of creditors filed a lawsuit because they claim this loan been unpaid.
NFL
NBC Sports

Another Super Bowl Eagle announces his retirement

Former Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen on Friday announced his retirement from professional football. Allen, 30, played his first four seasons with the Eagles, his last game with the Birds being Super Bowl LII. Allen made his announcement on social media:. The Eagles drafted Allen out of Wisconsin in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Commanders 2022 schedule: A breakdown within the NFC East

Dan Snyder purchased the Washington Commanders in 1999. At the time, the franchise was a well respected team year in and year out. In fact, up to that point in time they were among the top 10 teams in terms of win percentage (.529) and they had won three Super Bowls in the last 15 years.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Before the real offseason practice begins, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is enjoying some time away from the field. He's not alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. While Jones has...
NFL
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy