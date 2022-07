U.S. motorists are spending less to fill up than last week and the week before, with gas prices poised for a third consecutive weekly slide as crude costs drop. The national average on Thursday stood at $4.86 for a gallon of regular, down more than 8 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. Worries about the rising risk of a global recession has reduced demand for oil, with the price of crude falling to around $107 a barrel from $110 last week, the travel club noted in a news release on Monday.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO