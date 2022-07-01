ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Man injured in shooting at popular South Beach hotel

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9BgX_0gRuYbb900

Shooting at Clevelander South Beach Hotel, one person taken to the hospital 01:25

MIAMI - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting overnight at a South Beach hot spot.

Miami Beach police said just after midnight they received a call about shots fired at the Clevelander South Beach.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and bullet casings inside the lobby. The injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

A short time later a person was detained for questioning and a firearm was recovered.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Suspect in Multiple Violent Robberies in Fort Lauderdale, Broward Arrested: Police

A suspect wanted in connection with multiple violent robberies in Fort Lauderdale and other parts of Broward County has been arrested, police said Tuesday. William Wimberly, 28, was arrested Thursday on a number of charges including robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Tuesday.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man stabbed and killed in Dania Beach

A 44-year-old Dania Beach man was stabbed to death Sunday morning and his killer remains on the loose, officials said. About 11:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue found Hector Armando Alcaraz Rodriguez with stab wounds in the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Rodriguez was last seen alive about 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Deputies think this ...
DANIA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Suspect arrested in two Fort Lauderdale robberies

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police have arrested a man suspected of two robberies in the West Davie Boulevard corridor. William Wimberly, 28, has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and robbery with a firearm. Police say he could be facing more charges because he's now a suspect in several additional robberies in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and unincorporated parts of the county. The first robbery for which he's charged happened on the morning of May 29 in the 1700 block of SW 35th Avenue. He's accused of stealing a necklace from a woman who suffered minor...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Car plowed into North Miami home

MIAMI - The search is on for a driver that crashed into a North Miami home. It happened overnight on 124th and NW 13th Avenue. When police arrived, they found a Dodge Challenger lodged halfway into the home. The driver took off after the crash. Anyone with information is urged to call the police. 
NORTH MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Shooting Near I-95 Ramp in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade near the exit ramp from a major roadway. Officers arrived at the scene at Northwest 81st Street and 6th Avenue, near the southbound exit ramp from I-95 at 79th Street. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed one person was shot during the...
NewsRadio WFLA

South Florida man's hand blown off during fireworks mishap

Lauderdale Lakes, FL - A South Florida man was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after blowing off one of his hands during a firework mishap. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to a 911 call from the parking lot of a gas station along the 4400 block of North State Road 7 around 1 a.m. Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Two people injured in Lauderdale Lakes shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes. It happened Monday morning around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 33rd Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard. Broward sheriff's investigators questioned some residents at the nearby Somerset Condominiums complex. The crime scene extended into the parking lot of a gas station next to the condos. Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue took the injured to an area hospital, their injuries were not considered life-threatening. Detectives with Broward Sheriff's Office Robbery Unit were contacted and are investigating what led to the shooting. One person is being questioned about the shooting. 
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Beach#Police#Violent Crime#Ryder Trauma Center
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fireworks-related accidents take a toll across Broward, Palm Beach counties

Fireworks-related mishaps on the Fourth of July and Tuesday claimed a few victims in Broward and Palm Beach counties, including an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the leg in Lauderhill, teens who lost fingers in West Palm Beach and an apartment fire in Lauderhill, officials said. On top of that, there were at least three suspected celebratory bullet incidents in Palm Beach County on Monday, ...
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Girl, 8, Shot Inside Moving Car in Lauderhill: Police

Police are investigating after an 8-year-old girl was shot while riding in a moving car in Lauderhill late Monday. The girl was riding in the backseat of a car being driven by her mother on Northwest 56th Avenue near Sunrise Boulevard when they heard a barrage of loud explosions shortly before midnight, Lauderhill Police officials said.
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Police Searching for Mom, Young Son Missing From Miami Since Friday

Miami Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing mother and her young son who have not been seen since last Friday. Officials said 27-year-old Maria Enriquez and three-year-old David Masis were last seem in the Flagami neighborhood around 7 p.m. Police do not suspect foul play at this time.
CBS Miami

Police: Video shows persons of interest in vandalism at Hialeah women's clinic

HIALEAH - New surveillance video obtained by CBS4 shows two persons of interest in a hate crime at a Hialeah clinic that helps women with their pregnancies. Hialeah police confirm that the graffiti that was left on the front of the Pregnancy Help Medical Clinics at 390 W 49 Street was a hate crime and they also confirm that the two people seen on the video, wearing facial masks are "persons of interest." Hialeah's mayor is also calling this incident a "hate crime" and the co-founder of Heartbeat of Miami who started the Pregnancy Help Medical Clinics 15 years ago,...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
68K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy