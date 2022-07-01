Man injured in shooting at popular South Beach hotel

Shooting at Clevelander South Beach Hotel, one person taken to the hospital 01:25

MIAMI - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting overnight at a South Beach hot spot.

Miami Beach police said just after midnight they received a call about shots fired at the Clevelander South Beach.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and bullet casings inside the lobby. The injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

A short time later a person was detained for questioning and a firearm was recovered.