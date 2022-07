Employers looking for ways to support their workers seeking abortions in states where it’s now illegal or soon will be don’t have it easy. From an employer’s standpoint, abortion is considered a type of health care benefit – and the rules that apply to that benefit are shifting rapidly from state to state. Abortion is also a political flashpoint guaranteed to produce controversy. And the problem is not going away anytime soon. Some companies are vowing to cover the cost of traveling out of state to get the procedure where it is still legal. Others are emphasizing that their insurance plans...

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO