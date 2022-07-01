ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Suspect in South Jamaica, Queens murders arrested in Maine

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The man police have been looking for after three people were found...

nypressnews.com

ABCNY

3 shot in Queens, including off-duty correction officer, police say

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Three people were shot in Queens including an off-duty correction officer. The off-duty correction officer observed a man open fire at a vehicle during what was believed to be a holiday weekend celebration at Jamaica Avenue and 214th Place in Queens Village just after 8 p.m. Sunday.
Daily News

Boy, 14, fires gun at cops riding inside unmarked NYPD car on Staten Island

A 14-year-old boy fired a gun at two cops riding in an unmarked NYPD car on Staten Island, police said Sunday. The officers, both assigned to a crime reduction team in the 120th Precinct, were driving near Prince St. and Vanderbilt Ave. in Clifton when the teen allegedly fired once in their direction just before 10:10 p.m. Saturday, NYPD officials said. The shot did not hit the car or the ...
fox5ny.com

Two killed after overnight stabbings in Manhattan, Queens

NEW YORK - Two men are dead, and a woman was hospitalized after a pair of stabbings overnight in New York City. In the first incident, police received a 9-1-1 call at around 11:07 p.m. about an assault in progress inside of a bodega located near the corner of Broadway and West 139th Street in Hamilton Heights.
Daily News

Manhattan bodega worker stabs customer to death in brawl

An Upper Manhattan bodega worker was arrested for fatally stabbing an unruly customer during a brawl in the shop, police said Saturday. Austin Simon, 34, who was known to haunt the store, was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the neck during the fight, cops said. Bodega worker Jose Alba, 51, was taken in for questioning and later charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. ...
Daily News

Fight over dancing partner leads to deadly stabbing at Queens party

A man was killed and his girlfriend was wounded Saturday when a celebration at a Queens catering hall ended in a knife attack, police said. The 32-year-old man and his partner were dancing inside the hall near 98th St. and Roosevelt Ave. in Corona around 3:15 a.m. when a 20-year-old man tried to cut in, police sources said. The clash sparked a fight that spilled outside, witnesses told police. ...
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Police Arrest Bronx Man in Homicide Investigation

On July 1, Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza announced the arrest of William PRYOR (22) of the Bronx, NY in relation to a homicide investigation. On March 3, 2022, Yonkers Police Officers and Detectives responded to 284 Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers, NY on a report of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, Police units found a male, later identified as Marquis Muniz (29) of Yonkers, NY, deceased in the apartment with several apparent gunshot wounds. A crime scene was established and a homicide investigation was commenced.
PIX11

Police nab person of interest in grisly Queens triple homicide

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A person of interest wanted in connection to a gruesome triple homicide in South Jamaica has been arrested in Maine, according to the NYPD. Travis Blake was taken into custody by members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force and local law enforcement in the Pine Tree State, authorities said late […]
PIX11

Stroller-pushing NYC mom’s alleged killer held without bail

NEW YORK (AP, PIX11) — The ex-boyfriend of a New York City woman shot dead as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller has been ordered jailed without bail in a shooting prosecutors described as a “premeditated execution.” Isaac Argro appeared Saturday night in Manhattan Criminal Court on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree […]
