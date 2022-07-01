ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two Arrested In Connection With June 6th Murder Near Downtown Des Moines

WHO 13

Police ask for help locating missing Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Des Moines man. Walter Leroy Maples, 64, went missing from his home in the 6700 block of SE 3rd Street on Saturday. Maples was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt and blue jeans. He is approximately […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

2 arrested in Des Moines woman’s June murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people are now charged with murder in the June shooting death of a Des Moines woman. Rashawn Evans of Altoona and Lyzaiah Treadwell of Des Moines, both 21, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola, according to the Des Moines Police Department. They were booked […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man allegedly assaults estranged wife Friday

A Waukee man was arrested Saturday for assault after a scene with his estranged wife. David John Limke, 55, of 636 S.E. Williams Court, Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of S.E. Williams...
WAUKEE, IA
kicdam.com

Des Moines Man Arrested For Allegedly Impersonating Local Law Enforcement Official

Cherokee, IA (KICD)– A Des Moines man has been charged with allegedly impersonating a police official from our local area. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was made aware last year of a social media account that had been created by 40-yearJoshua Bethune claiming to be a member of the department.
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines woman helped scam elderly woman out of almost $3,000

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman faces dependent adult abuse charges after police say she scammed an elderly victim out of money. Court records show Keisha Harvey would get checks from the victim, cash the checks and then buy gift cards for a scammer. Records say Harvey also took some of the money for herself.
KCCI.com

Marshalltown Fire Department battles garage fire on Saturday night

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Fire Department spent Saturday night battling a garage fire. It happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of North 4th Avenue and Swayze Street. A passerby noticed smoke coming from the garage and notified the homeowner. Everyone made it out safely. The homeowner says...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police investigating crash between car and bicycle

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police investigated a car versus bicycle crash on Thursday. The crash occurred along Southeast Fifth Street between Porter and Kenyon avenues. Southeast Fifth Street was temporarily closed, but has reopened.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for vehicle theft after taking van, leaving it in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
theperrynews.com

Adel man arrested after allegedly shoving wife to ground

An Adel man was arrested Saturday morning after a domestic dispute during which he allegedly assaulted his wife. Edward Zachery Osburne, 32, of 911 Bryan St., Adel, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Bryan...
kniakrls.com

Harvey Man Facing Felony Charges

On June 14, Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives met with the Ottumwa Police Department in regards to a handgun located in their jurisdiction. Officers went to the 100 block of Cinder Avenue, where they spoke with 50-year-old Shawn Duane Gerdom of Harvey. Gordon told officers he had purchased a Chevy Silverado in May and a handgun was a part of the transaction. The truck showed up as stolen from Keokuk County. After running a check on Gerdom, officers found he had a conviction for domestic abuse assault. Gerdom was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Man Takes His Own Life at Lake Red Rock

Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner, and possibly other agencies were called to the Whitebreast Boat Ramp on the southern shore of Lake Red Rock at approximately 10:20 this morning to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Authorities tell KNIA/KRLS News a man took his own life. No additional information has been released.
KNOXVILLE, IA
WHO 13

New surveillance cameras installed in Des Moines skywalks

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines skywalks have kept Iowans safe from the weather for more than forty years. A new addition aims to keep pedestrians safe from any possible dangers inside of the pedways. The Greater Des Moines Partnership recently installed more than twenty surveillance cameras throughout the skywalk system. The partnership had […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Elderly driver seriously injured in I-235 exit ramp crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – An elderly woman was seriously injured in an accident on an exit ramp of I-235 Thursday morning. It happened at 5:05 a.m. on the exit ramp to 3rd Street and 7th Street north. It was a one-vehicle accident and the driver suffered serious injuries, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the […]
iheart.com

Drug Dealer Found Hiding In West Des Moines Bathtub Sentenced

(Des Moines, IA) -- A suspected drug-dealer found hiding in a West Des Moines bathtub has been sentenced to 30-years in prison. Investigators say 36-year-old Marcus Burrage was convicted of trafficking heroin in Ames and Nevada. Officers found drug trafficking evidence in Buragge's Nevada apartment in 2018. Police arrested him at a West Des Moines motel, where he was found hiding in a bathtub. Investigators say while waiting for trial, Burrage punched a Polk County Jailer in the back of the head and bragged about it. The jailer suffered serious injuries. Burrage was charged with assaulting a correctional officer.
iheart.com

Traffic Slowed On I-35 North Polk County

(Polk County, IA) -- Northbound I-35 in northern Polk County is slow over the noon hour due to a crash. The right lane is blocked due to a crash, expect slow traffic.

