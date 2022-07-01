ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewartville Man Busted With 5 lb of Meth Sentenced to Probation

By Andy Brownell
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man is being given a chance to say out of prison for his conviction on a felony charge stemming from a significant drug bust several years ago. 46-year-old Sean Crowson was given a stayed prison sentence of 16 months and was ordered...

Uncooperative victim results in dismissal of assault case

An Owatonna man had all charges against him dismissed after the county prosecutors were unable to make contact with the victim. Leo Rivera Gaxiola, 42, had two felony assault charges against him dismissed earlier this year in Steele County District Court. The court also dismissed a misdemeanor assault charge and a misdemeanor damage to property charge.
OWATONNA, MN
Woman Accused of Ransacking Rochester Apartment, Killing Pet

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman was charged in Olmsted County Court Friday for allegedly breaking into a Rochester apartment and killing a pet that was inside. The criminal complaint states officers were dispatched to a residence on North Broadway Ave. around 10 p.m. on June 30. The resident reported she returned home and noticed someone had “clearly ransacked” her apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
Man Charged for Armed Robberies at Rochester Gas Stations

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man accused of carrying out armed robberies at two Rochester convenience stores last month was formally charged in Olmsted County Court Friday. The criminal complaint against 26-year-old Adrick Mims alleges on June 5 he threatened a clerk at the Casey’s General Store in the 1900...
ROCHESTER, MN
Tentative Plea Deal Brokered in 2021 Austin Murder Case

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A tentative plea agreement has been worked out in an Austin murder case. A petition to plead guilty has been filed in Mower County Court in the case of Miguel Nunez. The court document indicates the 19-tear-old Sioux Falls South Dakota man has agreed to enter a guilty plea to a charge of second-degree murder charge without intent during a court hearing next week.
AUSTIN, MN
3 arrested on warrant in NW Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police arrested three people after executing a search warrant at 25 11th Ave. NW, Rochester Wednesday. At about 10 a.m. June 29, Rochester police searched the apartment and arrested Elgin Green, 28, who claims an Austin address on suspicion of domestic assault dating back to May 27, as well as illegal possession of firearms.
ROCHESTER, MN
Nunez files plea deal petition in Austin murder case

(ABC 6 News) - 19-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr. filed a petition to plead guilty to 2nd degree murder without intent while committing a felony, as his July 11 trial date approaches. Nunez Jr. entered the petition to plead guilty to one of his three murder charges on Thursday, June 30.
AUSTIN, MN
Head-on Crash in Rochester Injures Young Girl

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Six-year-old Eyota girl was among four people injured following a head-on crash that Rochester police suspect involved a driver under the influence of drugs. Officers responded to the crash at the 5700 block of Bandel Road NW. around 7 p.m. Thursday. Police say a witness reported...
ROCHESTER, MN
Traffic stop results in drug arrest, LSD discovery

(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office made an arrest and recovered 18 LSD tablets during a traffic stop Wednesday. At about 4:57 p.m. on June 29, a sheriff's deputy pulled Sydney Johnson, 26, of Seattle, Washington over in the 9000 block of County Road 5 NW. According...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Rochester Police Investigating Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-Rochester Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s north side. Officers responded to the Gates of Rochester apartment complex on 41st St. NW around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police say witnesses saw a subject pull out a handgun and fire three or four rounds at a vehicle. There were no reports of injuries as of Friday morning.
ROCHESTER, MN
Police Looking for Missing Girl in Southern Minnesota

NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl. The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Investigation underway after shooting at The Gates of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A shooting investigation is underway after multiple shots were fired at The Gates of Rochester. Police said it happened Thursday night just after 10 p.m. when a subject who was on foot pulled out a handgun and shot at a white vehicle that was driving in the parking lot.
ROCHESTER, MN
Allegedly impaired driver arrested after crash injuring child

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police arrested an allegedly impaired man after a crash that injured his two female passengers and another driver. At about 7 p.m. June 30, 37-year-old Jesse Duncan of Eyota allegedly crashed his 2007 Ford Edge head-on into a northbound Honda Accord driven by a 21-year-old Rochester man.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Facing Drug, Weapons Charges

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing charges for felony drug possession and a weapons violation after authorities executed a search warrant at his home. 40-year-old Timothy Loftus was arraigned in Olmsted County Court on Monday. The criminal complaint states law enforcement recovered a loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun that police determined to be stolen out of Dodge County. Officers also discovered over 26 grams of a substance that presumptively tested positive methamphetamine during the search on June 23.
ROCHESTER, MN
Winneshiek County man charged with attempted murder

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 27th at approximately 7:00 pm, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance north of St. Lucas. Investigators say 18-year-old Robert Dale Kruse committed domestic abuse upon a female victim at their home. The victim reportedly fled...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
Level 3 Offender Changing Address in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has issued an updated address for a level three predatory offender. 50-year-old Scott Thorpe is changing his address to a residence on the 1700 block of 1st Avenue SE on July 1. He was convicted in 2011 of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct for sexual contact with a young girl that occurred in 2000.
ROCHESTER, MN
Incarcerated Rochester Area Drug Trafficker Draws Longer Sentence

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester area drug trafficker’s prison sentence has been extended by nearly 30 years. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced 37-year-old Marco Avila has been sentenced to an additional 29 years in prison for orchestrating a methamphetamine trafficking operation from prison. From December of 2019 through at least February of 2020, Avila recruited at least one co-conspirator to buy large amounts of meth from a supplier in Mexico and distribute it throughout southern Minnesota, according to a statement from Luger.
ROCHESTER, MN
Armed Robbery Reported at Rochester Home Depot

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police responded to the report of an armed robbery at Home Depot on Wednesday. The incident happened around 1:50 p.m. but was not reported until over an hour later. Police say the clerk was shaken up by the incident and did not notify a supervisor right away.
ROCHESTER, MN
Prison inmate sentenced for dealing meth from behind bars

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An inmate serving time for dealing methamphetamine was convicted was sentenced Monday to an additional 29 years behind bars for running a drug trafficking operation from behind bars.Marco Antonio Avila, 37, was previously sentenced in 2018 to 26 years in prison for distributing large quantities of meth in the Rochester area. He was incarcerated in Victorville, California.Authorities say Avila continued his operations in prison by recruiting and directing at least one person to purchase meth from a Mexico-based drug supplier to distribute to customers throughout southern Minnesota. A search discovered 30 separate 1-pound packages of meth inside a Corvette stored in a Woodbury storage garage.Avila pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. 
ROCHESTER, MN
