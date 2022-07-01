Stewartville Man Busted With 5 lb of Meth Sentenced to Probation

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester area drug trafficker’s prison sentence has been extended by nearly 30 years. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced 37-year-old Marco Avila has been sentenced to an additional 29 years in prison for orchestrating a methamphetamine trafficking operation from prison. From December of 2019 through at least February of 2020, Avila recruited at least one co-conspirator to buy large amounts of meth from a supplier in Mexico and distribute it throughout southern Minnesota, according to a statement from Luger.

