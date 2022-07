The Brookings Police Department conducts a series of alcohol compliance checks on local business over the past couple weeks. According to Detective Adam Smith, fifteen local business were checked — five of those business failed the check and sold alcohol to an underage buyer. The business failing the alcohol compliance check were: Caseys on Sixth Street, Guadalajara’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, HyVee Gas, and the North Pump n Pack.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO