Today's Wordle answer #377: Friday, July 1

By Kerry Brunskill
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Welcome to today's Wordle hint. Keep on scrolling and you'll also find the answer to July 1's (377) Wordle of the day just below that.

Let's start the month with a redesign: nothing dramatic, just a few small tweaks here and there to make your daily dose of puzzle assistance more helpful, while still giving you easy access to all the tools you need to keep your winning streak going. Think of it as the online equivalent of getting a new haircut or buying a new shirt—same reliable advice underneath, just a little better looking.

Hint for today's Wordle: July 1

Today's word is an equestrian one, specifically to do with the patchy colouration of a horse or pony's coat. Another term for these markings would be "piebald". You've got two different vowels today, so finding those should help.

Today's Wordle answer (377)

You deserve to start your month with a win. The answer to the July 1 (377) Wordle is PINTO.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

  • Today's answer may be the plural form of a four-letter word.
  • A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The solution may contain repeat letters.

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those in our Wordle archive (opens in new tab).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle (opens in new tab), as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

Tara Blair Ball

A guide to if it's time to say goodbye

If these ring true for you too, it may be time to say goodbye. As a Relationship Coach, I hear from clients frequently: It’s only a problem sometimes. It’ll get better! I just need to wait it out.
PC Gamer

Sucker Punch breaks the bad news to Sly Cooper and Infamous fans

Sucker Punch has come right out and said it: nobody is working on Sly or Infamous. When someone starts a rumor that one of my favorite games from childhood is about to make a triumphant return, I try to not think much of it, lest my hopes be dashed by a far less interesting reality. My fellow Sly Cooper and Infamous fans were served a cold glass of reality today when Sucker Punch officially denied a rumor kicked up by 'insiders' over the last few months—sorry folks, nobody is working on a new Sly Cooper or Infamous game.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

