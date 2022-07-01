ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Outriders video shows a frosty new world in Worldslayer expansion

By Sponsored
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

This massive expansion makes People Can Fly's co-op shooter look like a whole new game.

Outriders has come a long way since launch, and is about to undergo its biggest evolution to date. Its creators People Can Fly have been hard at work on Worldslayer, a new expansion for the co-op looter shooter that introduces a whole new side to the planet Enoch. Worldslayer is available to buy now.

The land you'll be exploring has been ravaged by apocalyptic ice storms, and is so radically different from the base game that Morgan Park says looks like a whole new game. Couple that with the dev calling it the "supreme version of Outriders," and we have a right to get a little excited. Here's a video we made to share some of that hype with you.

Alongside the number of frosty-themed locations, the expansion treats us to a new story revolving around Ereshkigal, a powerful new Altered and mysterious leader of the Insurgent faction. Of course, there's also a bunch of new gear, tiers, and a whole new endgame format in the Trial of Tarya Gratar, around which the expansion has been specifically designed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGvOl_0gRuPZX600
(Image credit: Square Enix Europe)

Outriders Worldslayer is out now, and comes with the base game bundled in. Existing Outriders players can get the 'Upgrade' version of Worldslayer which only includes the expansion. You can buy Outriders Worldslayer through its official site, as well as Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (opens in new tab). The base Outriders game is also available as part of your Xbox and PC Game Pass (opens in new tab) subscription

You can join the vast Outriders community on Twitter or Discord, where you can share in your adventures with thousands of other players. The planet of Enoch awaits your return.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Vampire Survivors’ patch 0.8.0 will add a new relic mechanic

Developer Poncle has shared the details of Vampire Survivors‘ next update, and it includes a new relic mechanic. Update 0.8.0 is set to arrive on July 7 and will introduce a new version of the roguelike game’s fifth stage and the final relic that was planned for the original roadmap (via, PCGamesN).
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles

The recent Steam Next Fest reminded us that there are a lot of great games on PC that you may not find on consoles anytime soon, so we’re giving these games a highlight during this month’s version of our Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles for the month of July. Here […] The post Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outriders#New World#Xbox One#Frosty#Video Game#People Can Fly#Xbox Series S
ComicBook

New Need for Speed Game Release Date Reportedly Revealed

The release date for the next entry in EA's long-running Need for Speed racing series seems to have been revealed. At this point in time, Electronic Arts hasn't even confirmed that it will be launching a new Need for Speed game this year, but we have heard plenty of credible reports in recent months suggesting that the next entry in the series will arrive in the fall. And while we've previously not had an actual date to go off of with this game's potential release, that has now changed.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Free Games For July 2022 Are Available Now

Prime Gaming's July 2022 lineup of free games is live now. It's a bit different than usual, though. There are only four free games as part of the monthly program: Maniac Mansion, Suzerain, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, and Fishing: North Atlantic. But it's not a down month for Prime Gaming. In fact, it's the biggest month of freebies ever, thanks to the more than 30 free games that are also available in July as part of Prime Day 2022. In addition to the free games, Prime members can claim in-game content for popular games such as Pokemon Go, Fall Guys, and Grand Theft Auto Online.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Digital Trends

Among Us VR: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

We’ve called an emergency meeting, not because a body’s been found, but because a brand new way to trick and deceive your friends is on the way. Among Us was a sleeper hit that didn’t actually hit mainstream success until years after its initial launch. Thanks to some high-profile streamers picking it up, this simple social deduction game got so big so fast that the developers canceled their work on the sequel to add more support to the base game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Users Given Hope of Playing Popular Nintendo Switch Console Exclusive

PS4 and PS5 may soon be getting one of the best Nintendo Switch console exclusives or at least a new tease leaves the door open for it to happen. Some of the best and most popular games of the last several years have been Nintendo Switch exclusives or Nintendo Switch console exclusives. Typically, these games come straight from Nintendo, but not always. Right now, the only console you can play Into the Breach is the Nintendo Switch. The game is also available via mobile phones, PC, and Google Stadia, but the only console it's on is Switch. That said, this could change in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Doom Is Now Playable At A McDonald's Order Kiosk (Update)

Update: Looks like you won't be able to grab a Big Mac and a quick round of Doom, as the image below appears to be a case of some expert photoshop. As spotted by Futurism and Galactic Furball on Twitter, the original image is of a McDonald's kiosk that was dealing with the blue screen of death instead of demons.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch

While many people are saying that the PS5 is already losing against the Xbox Series X because of the enormous number of heavyweight console exclusives that Microsoft managed to get for themselves, the PS5 is still nonetheless standing strong with its lineup of yet-to-be-released console exclusives. Here are just some of the top 10 upcoming […] The post Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy