Outriders video shows a frosty new world in Worldslayer expansion

This massive expansion makes People Can Fly's co-op shooter look like a whole new game.

Outriders has come a long way since launch, and is about to undergo its biggest evolution to date. Its creators People Can Fly have been hard at work on Worldslayer, a new expansion for the co-op looter shooter that introduces a whole new side to the planet Enoch. Worldslayer is available to buy now.

The land you'll be exploring has been ravaged by apocalyptic ice storms, and is so radically different from the base game that Morgan Park says looks like a whole new game. Couple that with the dev calling it the "supreme version of Outriders," and we have a right to get a little excited. Here's a video we made to share some of that hype with you.

Alongside the number of frosty-themed locations, the expansion treats us to a new story revolving around Ereshkigal, a powerful new Altered and mysterious leader of the Insurgent faction. Of course, there's also a bunch of new gear, tiers, and a whole new endgame format in the Trial of Tarya Gratar, around which the expansion has been specifically designed.

(Image credit: Square Enix Europe)

Outriders Worldslayer is out now, and comes with the base game bundled in. Existing Outriders players can get the 'Upgrade' version of Worldslayer which only includes the expansion. You can buy Outriders Worldslayer through its official site, as well as Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (opens in new tab). The base Outriders game is also available as part of your Xbox and PC Game Pass (opens in new tab) subscription

You can join the vast Outriders community on Twitter or Discord, where you can share in your adventures with thousands of other players. The planet of Enoch awaits your return.