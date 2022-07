The director of the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit has been reassigned amid undisclosed investigations at the hospital, officials confirmed Friday. Dr. Pamela Reeves, who had served as director of the hospital since 2008, has accepted a detail to the Veterans Health Administration Office of the Assistant Undersecretary for Healthcare Operations as a special adviser, according to a statement sent to hospital staff.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO