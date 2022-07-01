ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Selling social housing to be explored by States

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe possibility of selling social housing in Guernsey is to be explored after approval by the States. It could lead to affordable and social accommodation being bought for 75% of its value. Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Ministers consider extra-long term mortgages to tackle housing crisis

Extra-long term mortgages on family homes which could be passed on from parents to their children are being considered within Government as part of plans to ease the housing crisis.The idea could see people able to buy a home with little or no expectation of completing mortgage repayments during their lifetime, instead the property and outstanding debt would be passed on to their children.Mortgages lasting 100 years have been issued in Japan but experts were sceptical about the impact the proposal would have in the UK.The idea has been floated within government as it could allow people to buy a...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Disabled households pushed into debt by rising cost of living, charity warns

Disabled households in the UK are being pushed into debt by spiralling living costs, research suggests.People who are disabled and the loved ones who care for them are at “breaking point”, and Government cost-of-living support will only offer temporary relief, according to the disability charity Sense.Censuswide carried out polling for the charity of 1,006 people with disabilities and 1,002 family members caring for a disabled person between June 1 and 8.More than half (54%) of those polled said they are in debt, with more than a third (38%) skipping meals to save money.Some 74% said they will be unable to...
BUSINESS
BBC

Cost of living crisis: Parents' bills battle

The parents of a severely disabled man are worried they will not be able to afford his ongoing care needs because of rising living costs. Keith and Helen Butler from Redditch in Worcestershire are both retired and on a fixed income. They say they are struggling financially after a gas...
SOCIETY
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes to Expect in 2023

Though Social Security has been around for a long time, it changes from year to year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS

