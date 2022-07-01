ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Thornton’s Independence Day weekend to offer mild temps, some chances for storms

By Kevin
thorntonweather.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe four-day outlook starts off a bit cooler but then temps return to near normal and then leaning toward the hot side for the holiday. For today, partly sunny skies will be above with highs in the low to mid-80s. The afternoon brings a chance for storms...

www.thorntonweather.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelonlinetips.com

Answers to widespread questions on in a single day prepare journey

This spring, I took an Amtrak sleeper prepare from Sacramento to Denver and again. I liked watching the spectacular surroundings unfold as we handed herds of elk by the shores of the prolonged, stalwart Colorado River, the astonishing rock formations all through Utah, the shock snows within the Rockies and, on the different finish of the journey, the Sierra.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thornton, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Arapahoe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado South central Adams County in northeastern Colorado * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 524 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bennett, or 28 miles east of Denver, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Strasburg around 540 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Byers. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Mdt
CBS Denver

Gross Reservoir reopens for recreation after deadly accident

Gross Reservoir will reopen for recreation on Saturday after it was closed for a couple of weeks following a deadly accident. The deadly accident happened June 18 during work on the reservoir's expansion project.      A dump truck carrying 7,000 pounds of rocks got too close to the edge of the road, the road collapsed, sending the dump truck rolling downhill into the water. The large dump truck loaded with approximately 7,000 pounds of rock tumbled over rocks and trees into water about 35 feet deep.The driver, an engineer with six years of experience, worked for contractor Kiewit Barnard Construction. The vehicle is part of the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project that is being conducted to increase the capacity of the reservoir that supplies Denver Water. The nearly half billion dollar project calls for increasing the capacity of the reservoir by enlarging the dam and raising the potential water level. It is still five years from completion. Current reservoir capacity is about 42,000 acre feet of water. The project will increase that by 77,000 acre feet. (An acre foot is about 326,000 gallons.)The closure included on-water recreation, hiking and picnicking.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

High gas prices, cancelled flight: travel chaotic right now

Traveling can be chaotic, to say the least, especially among massive crowds. In fact, AAA Colorado predicts 786,000 Coloradans will travel 50 miles or more during this 4th of July weekend. If you're in that group, you'll join the ranks of 47.9 million Americans; that's up four percent over last year and slightly under numbers last seen years ago. "We expect numbers to be close to 2019," Mindy Crane, Senior Communications Director, at Denver International Airport told CBS4's Mekialaya White.Crane wants to ensure that if you're jetting off for the holiday, it's a cinch. Her biggest piece of advice that she...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Independence Eve: Things to know about Sunday's celebration at Civic Center Park

Independence Eve is back! The Civic Center Conservancy is again hosting the free concert and fireworks show at Civic Center Park in Denver. The gates will open at 4 p.m. Sunday with food trucks and bars open in the park. CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego and Dominic Garcia are the hosts for the concert beginning at 5 p.m. With the music still playing, the evening ends with its traditional bang -- a fireworks finale off the top of the Denver City & County Building, accompanied by a synchronized light show. (Please be aware that these are not...
DENVER, CO
Morgan Tilton

Nation's first electric bike trade show launches in Denver

The nation's first-ever electric bike trade show is launching in Denver, Colorado.(Photo provided by the (e)revolution e-bike trade show.) Lost Paddle Events, which owns the Big Gear Show, will debut an electric bike trade show that is the first known e-bike-focused national trade show in the country, if not the world.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Where to See Fireworks in and Around Denver This Year

Coors Field, After the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, the stadium will be lit up with fireworks. July 1–2; after the game; 2001 Blake St. Infinity Park Stadium, Glendale, Catch the show after a free performance by the Denver Municipal Band. July 1; 9:15 p.m.; 950 S. Birch St.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy