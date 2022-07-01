ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GRPD: Person shot on Northeast side of Grand Rapids

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A person was sent to the hospital after getting...

Kalamazoo Gazette

17-year-old shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 17-year-old was shot Saturday evening in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers say the shooting happened Saturday evening, July 2, in the 2000 block of Inverness Lane. The 17-year-old, officers said, is expected to survive their injuries. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to...
The Grand Rapids Press

‘A very close call,’ Grand Rapids home attacked by gunman

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Jewellynne Richardson has steeled her resolve to combat violence in the community after a gunman sprayed her Grand Rapids home with bullets. Better known as “Mama Jewel,” Richardson said some of the bullets came close to striking her grandchildren, including one just inches above where a 9-year-old slept.
WILX-TV

BREAKING: Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating two overnight homicides. The first homicide occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of City Market Drive in Lansing. Lansing Police officers were dispatched to that area for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. While officers were on scene, two additional subjects with apparent gunshot wounds were reported at a local hospital. The second victim, a 37-year-old female, suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds but is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. A third subject, a 41-year-old male, also arrived at a local hospital with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition and is also expected to survive. Police do not yet know all the details surrounding the incident however it is believed the victims were not random targets based on preliminary information which suggests an altercation took place prior to the shooting. A suspect has been identified and is currently detained.
wkzo.com

17-year-old struck by gunfire; KDPS looking for suspects

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating after a 17-year-old was struck by gunfire Saturday evening, July 2. According to KDPS, it happened in the 2000 block of Inverness Lane. Authorities say the 17-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital around 8:17 p.m....
WWMTCw

Crash leaves vehicle hanging off edge of a home in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man walked away with a ticket after police arrived at the scene of a crash that left the man's car teetering off the edge of a roof. A Battle Creek man was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his car, crashed into a parked vehicle, and landed on the edge of a home on N Washington Avenue in the Orchard Park neighborhood of Battle Creek.
WOOD

2 injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were treated for minor injuries in Kalamazoo after a shooting Friday night. Around 11:30 pm, Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue, where they found two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. No suspects have been found, and police...
WILX-TV

‘It just broke apart’ -- Battle Creek airshow victim identified

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - The Battle Creek Fire Department identified the man who died during the air show there Saturday afternoon. 40-year-old Chris Darnell was driving the shockwave jet truck when it blew up around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon during the Battle Creek Field of Flight air show and balloon festival.

