La Monte, MO

Funeral Announcements for July 1, 2022

By Randy Kirby
 2 days ago
A memorial service for Thomas Leroy Watt, 54, of La Monte, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at La Monte Baptist Church. Burial of ashes will be held following the memorial service at Kingston Cemetery in Kingston. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel....

Sedalia Police Reports For July 1, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the evening of June 29th, Daisy N. Marcos-Rubio came to the Police Department to report a theft. Marcos-Rubio reported that between July 2021 and September 2021, property was purchased in the 700 block of West 4th Street for an amount over $1000. The victim would later learn the original property owner couldn't sell the property because of a pending civil issue. The original property owner sold the properties anyway.
SEDALIA, MO
Holden Man Dies in Tractor Accident

A Holden man died in a tractor accident that occurred Wednesday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a John Deere, driven by 90-year-old William E. Brunner of Holden, was on Route TT, east of SW 1821 Road, (southwest of Kingsville) sometime after 2 p.m. Wednesday, when the tractor ran off the right side of the road, struck a fence and rolled down an embankment, ejecting the driver. The tractor came to rest in a creek bed.
HOLDEN, MO
Two Sedalians Injured in Saline County Accident

Two Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1988 Chevrolet 1500, driven by 60-year-old Randall E. Hardin of Sweet Springs, was on Missouri 127, south of 150th Road around 6:45 p.m., when he crossed the center line and began traveling south in the northbound lane.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Sedalia, MO
Rea, MO
Sedalia, MO
Obituaries
Cole Camp, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Kingston, MO
Waynesville, MO
La Monte, MO
Community Blood Center Is Together Royal In Marshall Next Week

The Community Blood Center is having a big incentive for their next round of blood drives. They're going to be offering all presenting donors at any of CBC’s seven neighborhood donor centers will receive their choice of a Royals t-shirt OR two vouchers to a game! It's going to be going on from now to July 9th.
Nolands Donate $10,000 to SFCC’s Capital Campaign

The State Fair Community College Foundation has received $10,000 from Gary and Debbie Noland of Sedalia for its Stronger Workforce, Greater Community capital campaign for the Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center. This new building, which opened June 9 on the Sedalia campus, expands the college’s capacity to meet the demand...
SEDALIA, MO
Warrensburg Structure Fire at ‘Rise Community Services’ Under Investigation

Wednesday at 12:12 p.m., the Warrensburg Fire Department (WFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at Rise Community Services, 607 North Ridgeview Drive. The fire was contained to the east warehouse building, in part to the activation of the automatic fire sprinkler as well as the quick actions of first arriving crews making entry for quick extinguishment, said WFD.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Sedalia Police Investigate Thefts at Heckart Center

On Saturday, Sedalia Police took a theft report from Nathan Powers, who reported that his locked locker was entered on Thursday, and someone stole $60 and three credit cards from his wallet at the Heckart Community Center, 1800 W. 3rd. The credit cards were used to make purchases at the Center and online. There are no suspects.
SEDALIA, MO
#Crown Hill Cemetery#La Monte Baptist Church#Kingston Cemetery#Trinity Lutheran Church#Trinity Lutheran Cemetery#Fox Funeral Home#Army Retired Sfc#Heckart Funeral Home#Harley Rayne
Denomme Named Pettis County’s New IT Director

On Thursday during open session, the Pettis County Commission announced the appointment of Brett Denomme to be the next Information and Technology Director for the County of Pettis, effective June 30. Mr. Denomme served as the Systems Administrator to I.T. Director for the County of Pettis. "He has demonstrated to...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Spring Fork To Remain Closed Through July 8

After evaluating the condition of Springfork Lake on Monday, June 27, it was determined by City Officials, that the lake will remain closed to the public through at least July 8. The City plans to continue evaluating the lake’s condition in relation to the continued presence of an algae bloom...
SEDALIA, MO
Pet Owners: A Quick Reminder About 4th Of July Safety

Guys, the big weekend is coming up. The Fourth of July! I know we're all excited. But please keep in mind, we need to keep the whole family safe. And that means not just you and the kids, but your furry family, too. Now keep in mind, if you live in the city, you ABSOLUTELY CANNOT use fireworks within Sedalia's city limits. They can't sell them in city limits, either. So this really is just for people out in the county, because I'm SURE nobody in the city limits will be discharging any type of firework. Ever. Not in my neighborhood. But there will be a city fireworks show, so the noise will be real.
SEDALIA, MO
Obituaries
Fireworks and Fun This 4th in Warrensburg

There will be fireworks, food, fun, and music this 4th of July in Warrensburg thanks to a local church and the American Legion. The Freedom Spectacular as it's being billed will be held at Grover Park Baptist Church between the hospital and the Warrensburg Community Center at 409 N. Mitchell Street. The event is being sponsored by the Baptist Church and American Legion Post 131.
WARRENSBURG, MO
S-C’s Glaster Makes Top 10 at HOSA Nationals

Smith-Cotton High School’s Jeffthan Glaster earned Top 10 honors in the National Geographic Family Medicine Career testing event at the HOSA International Leadership Conference held June 22-25 in Nashville, Tenn. Glaster, an incoming sophomore, also represented Missouri HOSA as a competitor in the Medical Assisting competitive event. HOSA Future...
NASHVILLE, TN
Two Benton County Women Injured In Two-vehicle Accident

Two Benton County women were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1999 Chevy Suburban driven by 56-year-old Dorothy L. Day of Warsaw, slowed to make a right-hand turn on Highway 65 and Route AC at 9:10 a.m., when a northbound 2015 Honda CRV, driven by 36-year-old Sarah C. Edwards of Lincoln, struck the Suburban in the rear.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 28, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours of June 26th, Deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the area of US 50 Highway and Chevalier Road. The driver, later identified as David G. Cross, 64, of Kansas City, was taken into custody for an active warrant for his arrest. Cross attempted to provide false information as to his identity. Deputies also located fentanyl and methamphetamine. Cross is currently being held in the Pettis County Jail pending the filing of formal charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Identity Theft, and felony Trafficking in the 2nd Degree. Bond was set at $60,000 cash or surety.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
MSHP Arrest Reports for June 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 18-year-old Juan Irineo-Usus of Sedalia at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday in Pettis County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Irineo-Usus was taken to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, where he was booked and released.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Cardboard Boat Races Coming to Centennial Pool

You guys, your smarts and creativity are going to be tested this summer. ON THE WATER. Sedalia Parks and Rec are going to be hosting some Cardboard Boat Races coming up next month. I thought I'd let you know now, so you can start building your boats and maybe do a trial run or two before the actual races. 'Cos not only do you have to stay afloat, you have to WIN THE RACE. Now, how does this work? There are some guidelines.
SEDALIA, MO
