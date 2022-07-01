Funeral Announcements for July 1, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours of June 26th, Deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the area of US 50 Highway and Chevalier Road. The driver, later identified as David G. Cross, 64, of Kansas City, was taken into custody for an active warrant for his arrest. Cross attempted to provide false information as to his identity. Deputies also located fentanyl and methamphetamine. Cross is currently being held in the Pettis County Jail pending the filing of formal charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Identity Theft, and felony Trafficking in the 2nd Degree. Bond was set at $60,000 cash or surety.
