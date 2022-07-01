Funeral Announcements for July 1, 2022

Guys, the big weekend is coming up. The Fourth of July! I know we're all excited. But please keep in mind, we need to keep the whole family safe. And that means not just you and the kids, but your furry family, too. Now keep in mind, if you live in the city, you ABSOLUTELY CANNOT use fireworks within Sedalia's city limits. They can't sell them in city limits, either. So this really is just for people out in the county, because I'm SURE nobody in the city limits will be discharging any type of firework. Ever. Not in my neighborhood. But there will be a city fireworks show, so the noise will be real.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO