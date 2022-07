Today's high inflation rate is eating away at the value of savings accounts. With prices 8.6% higher than this time last year, any money earning less than that loses buying power. To prevent devaluation, Series I Savings Bonds are designed to track inflation. Known as I bonds, these are relatively stable government-backed investments sold directly to the public. The interest rates change every six months but reflect the most recent inflation stats.

