The New York Yankees can no longer justify rolling with Joey Gallo this season after another horrible month. In June, Gallo hit a putrid .138 with a 26.3% on base rate. On the season, Gallo hosts a .165 average with a 27.6% on-base rate, nine homers, and 18 RBIs. Gallo hasn’t hit a homer since June 17, nine consecutive games. In fact, he’s currently on a nine-game hitless streak, one of his worst stretches of the season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO