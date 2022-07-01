ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Heather Knight encouraged by Issy Wong and new-look England pace attack

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCYah_0gRuGUIe00

Heather Knight insisted there are “good signs for the future of English women’s fast bowling” after her side’s only red-ball assignment of the summer was halted early due to rain.

It was the first time England had been without the experienced opening partnership of Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole for 14 years, but in a team of four debutants the next generation stepped up.

Issy Wong had an impressive spell at the end of day three under the lights and finished her first international game with three wickets, including the scalp of Laura Wolvaardt twice, while the relatively experienced Kate Cross was moved up to an unfamiliar role opening the bowling alongside another debutant in Lauren Bell.

With over a day’s play lost to rain they were unable to bowl South Africa out twice and despite the promising signs, Knight admitted she missed her long-standing experienced duo, with Shrubsole having retired from all international cricket and Brunt focusing only on white-ball cricket for England.

“(It was) different (without them). (I) missed them for different reasons,” Knight said.

“Anya for her logical clear-headed thinking about the game, her big cricket brain bouncing ideas off her, and missed Katherine’s passion and determination and funny comments when you’re in the field for a long time as well.

“But it has given opportunities for obviously those young players to come in and show what they can do and they’ve been itching to get out there in an England shirt.

“It’s really exciting, you’re obviously going to get different things with youth and you’re going to get that energy, and you’re going to get that slight lack of experience at times as well.

“But I think the way those girls have come in has shown as well that there’s really good signs for the future of English fast bowling.”

Wong has been talked about regularly due to her pace, but Knight issued a note of caution with regards to managing the 20-year-old’s workload, potentially in a bid to avoid the fate of a number of other England fast bowlers.

“She wants to bowl quick and she wants to take wickets and she seems to just make things happen so it’s been lovely,” the England captain said.

“We’ve obviously had to manage her loads a little bit, she was that luxury bowler that we wanted to come in, bowl in short spells and try and make things happen.

“So that’s obviously how I used her and she’s just fun, she’s herself, she’s got so much energy, she’s like a kid – always got a big smile on her face.

“She’s great, she’s so enthusiastic and you can tell she just loves the game and loves trying to bowl quick and take wickets.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mp6kf_0gRuGUIe00
Rain brought an early end to the only Women’s Test of the summer at Taunton (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

South Africa handed out nine Test debuts, including captain Sune Luus, and were taking part in their first game in the format since 2014.

“I’m proud,” said Luus. “We had nine debutants and only two players who played one Test, especially as we were playing a Test match against players who’ve played many more Test matches.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Call to raise priority for gynaecological procedures as cancellations rise

Campaigners want gynaecological conditions to be given greater priority by the NHS as women report increasing cancellations for procedures. Ministers have been warned that elective gynaecological procedures are the “least likely to actually take place” and a “change in mindset” is required to give women’s health matters the attention they deserve.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Cross
Person
Katherine Brunt
Person
Anya Shrubsole
Person
Laura Wolvaardt
ClutchPoints

Jasprit Bumrah breaks Brian Lara’s Test batting world record

India stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah ripped veteran English fast bowler Stuart Broad for 29 runs, setting a new world record for most runs in a single over in Tests, breaking West Indies legend Brian Lara’s previous milestone by a run. Brian Lara accomplished the feat against South African spinner Robin Peterson, plundering him for 28 […] The post Jasprit Bumrah breaks Brian Lara’s Test batting world record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#International Cricket#Bowler#English
The Independent

In-form Jonny Bairstow leads England charge against India in Edgbaston decider

Jonny Bairstow’s outstanding form continued as he dashed towards yet another century to keep England in the deciding Edgbaston Test against India.Fresh from back-to-back hundreds in a career-best series against New Zealand, and four overall this year, Bairstow raced to 91 not out in his side’s 200 for six on the third morning in Birmingham.Bairstow hit 12 fours and two sixes as he turned a difficult start into a dominant outing but Ben Stokes’ attempts to impose himself on a high-class seam attack were less successful.A dominating first session for England ends early as rain arrives.#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/wMZK8kesdD...
SPORTS
BBC

England v India: Jonny Bairstow touching new heights in Ben Stokes era

From scrapping to saving his career, to soaring into the form of his - or anyone else's - life. During England's awful Ashes campaign, there was a very real possibility that Jonny Bairstow's Test career was coming to an end. It was salvaged by a hundred made with a broken...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Virender Sehwag trolls Virat Kohli after Jonny Bairstow sledging match goes wrong

Former India opener Virender Sehwag trolled Virat Kohli after his move to sledge England batter Jonny Bairstow backfired. England were staring down the barrel at the end of Day 2 as the Indian fast bowlers reduced the hosts to 84/5, including the big wicket of in-form Joe Root. The Indians continued to pile on the […] The post Virender Sehwag trolls Virat Kohli after Jonny Bairstow sledging match goes wrong appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
The Independent

England still battling to contain India despite Jonny Bairstow century heroics

Jonny Bairstow dashed off another outstanding century, his third in as many Tests and fifth this year, but England were battling the odds after day three of their series decider against India.Bairstow is enjoying a career-best run of form, starting 2022 with battling hundreds in Sydney and Antigua before lighting up the summer with consecutive tons at Trent Bridge, Headingley and now Edgbaston.His 106 was a typically rambunctious affair, containing 14 boundaries and two sixes, but England still gave up a 132-run lead after being bowled out for 284.India closed 257 in front on 125 for three, poised for the...
SPORTS
newschain

Making famous Wimbledon queue partly virtual ‘a disastrous idea’

Tennis superfans who camp overnight for entry to Wimbledon have said making the famous queue partly virtual next year is “a disastrous idea”. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has said it is considering making its queue for on-the-day premium tickets partly digital after a marked dip in attendance this year.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wayne Pivac expects Wales and South Africa to be ‘highly charged’ in second Test

Wayne Pivac expects a second Test showdown between two “highly-charged” teams when Wales strive to level the series against world champions South Africa.Damian Willemse’s penalty with the final kick of a pulsating opening Test in Pretoria denied Wales a draw as South Africa triumphed 32-29.But Wales, who were left reeling by a Guinness Six Nations home defeat against Italy just three months ago, showed more than enough to suggest that making history is not beyond them.They have never beaten the Springboks in South Africa, yet their last two attempts produced three-point and one-point defeats.And for large parts of an epic...
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy