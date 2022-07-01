ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Earl Spencer pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on his late sister’s birthday

By Chandler Tregaskes
tatler.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, 1 July, marks what would have been the 61st birthday of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. The royal’s younger brother, Earl Spencer, took to social media to acknowledge the emotional milestone, sharing a moment of personal reflection with his followers. In a post published to his...

www.tatler.com

Comments / 2

Related
purewow.com

Princess Charlotte’s Nickname for Prince William Is Surprisingly Normal

Princess Charlotte is the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton. But even as the future king’s child, she still calls her dad by a casual nickname. Hello! magazine recently took a walk down memory lane by resharing the card that Princess Charlotte wrote to her late grandma, Princess Diana, on Mother’s Day last year. In the note, the 7-year-old royal revealed the special moniker she has for her dad: “Papa.”
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Lilibet Had a Pink Cake Covered in Peonies for Her First Birthday Party

Earlier this month, family and close friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the first birthday of baby Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor with an intimate backyard picnic hosted at Frogmore Cottage, where guests were treated to face painting and cake. Now, baker Claire Ptak has shared a first look at one-year-old's special custom party cake.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lara Spencer
Person
Lady Kitty Spencer
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Steals the Show in Gorgeous Sparkling Gown with Plunging Neckline

Princess Beatrice has been completely blowing us away with her fashion lately. From her stylish outfits worn during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee to her stunning transformation at the Royal Ascot, the royal has been bringing her fashion A-game. And now, she is turning heads once again with her latest ensemble.
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte is the new hair queen - check out her plaits!

Princess Charlotte stole the show at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations! We loved how she kept her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis in line, and also her adorable wardrobe full of ladylike dresses. Adorable!. But did you spot her hair? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter wore her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Of Wales#Uk#Althorp House
Parade

Duchess Kate Wore a Glittering Diamond Cross Necklace to the Platinum Party at the Palace!

Last night the Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at the Platinum Party at the Palace, a star-studded outdoor concert that celebrated Queen Elizabeth II‘s 70 years on the throne. Seated at the front of the royal box with her husband Prince William and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Duchess Kate looked lovely in a cream dress by Self-Portrait that features a tailored boucle jacket with a belted waist and a romantic chiffon skirt.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
SheKnows

Meet Princess Diana’s Family: 15 Photos of the Spencer Siblings, Kids, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite her tragic passing in the summer of 1997, Princess Diana’s legacy has lived on for generations. Born Diana Frances Spencer, the late Princess of Wales lives on not only in her grown royal sons Prince William and Prince Harry (and her grandchildren George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie, and Lilibet), but in the growing Spencer family in the UK — with sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, brother Charles Spencer, and a gaggle of nieces and nephews to boot. Diana’s descendants keep her memory alive both in the subtle way her genes pop up in young relatives (nieces Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia recently showed off their Diana-esque patrician good looks at Cannes) and in the humanitarian and family-focused work they carry on in her memory.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed love affair told in opera

A new opera about Diana, Princess of Wales' relationship with Dodi Al Fayed will open later this week. Silver Spoon: The story of Princess Diana and Dodi tells of the weeks before they died in a Paris car crash. Speaking ahead of its premiere at Anglesey's Beaumaris Festival, composer Lisa...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Princess Charlotte steps in for Queen and corrects George’s posture during Platinum Jubilee

Princess Charlotte adorably stepped in and corrected Prince George’s posture while they stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen on Sunday (5 June).As the national anthem “God Save The Queen” played in the background, George briefly placed his hand on the ledge in front of him.Looking at that, Charlotte swiftly nudged her older brother with her shoulder asking him to stand straight.George responded to his sister’s hint by putting his arms by his side and fixing his posture.The young royals were accompanied on the Buckingham Palace balcony by their parents Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their younger...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle’s Husband Desperate For Prince William’s Approval? Duke Of Cambridge Reportedly Gave Up On His Younger Brother

Prince William and Prince Harry have not yet repaired their broken relationship. And it’s unclear if they ever will. But sources are convinced that Prince Harry is desperate for his older brother’s approval even though they haven’t spoken to each other for quite some time. Unfortunately, the Duke of Cambridge doesn’t reportedly feel the same way about Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s portrait bashed by critics: ‘Looks like a wax figure from Madame Tussauds’

The official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has received a wide range of criticism from art critics and amateurs alike, who suggest the painting is “awkward” and resembles a “wax figure” from Madame Tussaud’s.The joint portrait was unveiled on Thursday during the royal couple’s visit to the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge. Painted by award-winning portrait artist Jamie Coreth, the picture was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to the county of Cambridgeshire.In the full-length portrait, Prince William and Kate Middleton are captured side-by-side with their arms around one another and looking...
CELEBRITIES
People

How Princess Diana's Crush on George Michael Affected Their Friendship

As two of the biggest celebrities of the 1980s, Princess Diana and George Michael had a lot in common. Both Brits found fame in the same glitzy decade, quickly became pop icons and each suffered a tragic death at an early age. But, by the time Princess Diana died in a Paris car crash in August 1997, the 36-year-old royal had forged a remarkable friendship with Michael.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy