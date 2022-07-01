ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Wyze Scale X review

By Jennifer Rizzuto
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

If the best smart scales have taught us anything, it’s that only monitoring your weight is kind of like not seeing the forest for the trees — there are many other important pieces to the intricate puzzle of your body’s composition.

The newly-released Wyze Scale X does a great job of putting those puzzle pieces together, to form a bigger and more detailed picture of your specific make-up. Step on and you’ll instantly know not only your body weight, but also your body fat percentage, muscle mass percentage, visceral fat, and other informative metrics. But with a price that seems almost too good to be true, is investing in the Scale X worth it? Read our full review below.

Wyze Scale X review: Price and availability

The Wyze Scale X retails for $33.99 — $10 more than Wyze’s only other smart scale offering, the Wyze Scale S . If you’re a Wyze Cam Plus subscriber, you can snag the Scale X for a discounted $29.99.

The number of retailers carrying the Scale X is somewhat limited — besides Wyze’s own site, the only other outlet currently offering the Scale X is Amazon. If you order it from there, you’ll be paying slightly more than retail value ($39.98).

The Wyze Scale X is available in both black and white.

Wyze Scale X review: Design and display

Like most smart scales, the Wyze Scale X has a sleek and smooth aesthetic —  measuring almost 12 inches by 12 inches with a tempered glass construction, it can be tucked into a bathroom or living room corner with relative discretion. Thanks to an advanced ITO coating, users can stand anywhere on the Scale X’s surface and obtain precise body composition measurements.

Wyze Scale X Specs

Android/iOS : Yes
Max users : 8 (for shared and synced data); unlimited (for one-off measurements)
Stats : Bodyweight, body fat percentage, heart rate, lean body mass, BMI, muscle mass, muscle mass percentage, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate, bone mass, metabolic age, protein, body water percentage
Max weigh t: 400 pounds
Supported Fitness Apps : Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit
Batteries : Alkaline (provided)

Stepping on the Scale X will illuminate its 3.5 inch LED display, where you’ll see a bluetooth icon (when the scale is connected to the Wyze app, available for iOS and Android), your weight (in pounds or kilograms), and your body fat percentage. Dashes or “CAL” will appear when the scale has experienced an unexpected error, “Lo” will appear when the batteries are drained, and “Er 1” will appear when a user’s weight is outside of the scale’s supported range. I anticipated that a white LED display on a white scale might be a little difficult to read, but the opposite was true — I could see each metric with perfect clarity. If you do tend to have issues with contrast, however, it might be in your best interest to purchase the Scale X in black.

Wyze Scale X review: Set up

After you pop four included AAA batteries into your Scale X, you’ll want to download the Wyze app and create an account. Once that’s completed, you’ll be instructed to add and name your Scale X by tapping a “+” sign. Ensure a smooth set up by confirming that your phone’s bluetooth connection is enabled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxpTM_0gRuEJuJ00

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

After the scale has been detected, you’ll need to enter personal data like gender, age, height, and activity level. If you workout more than 10 hours a week (guilty as charged), Wyze will suggest you select “athlete mode” for more exact readings.

Smart scales use bioelectrical impedance analysis, or BIA, to detect details like body fat percentage and bone mass. This process involves a very weak electrical current that runs through the body, which can affect pacemakers. And while there are no known risks for using BIA while pregnant, it’s probably a good idea for those expecting to avoid it (not to mention, any yielded results wouldn’t be very accurate). Going into the Wyze app and selecting “pregnancy/weight only mode” will disable BIA, so that your Scale X only measures body weight ( Sportneer Smart Scale , take note).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dktE2_0gRuEJuJ00

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

With the app connected, your Scale X’s LED panel will illuminate (and even say “Hello,” if you choose) indicating that it is ready for use. Find a hard, flat surface to place the scale, slip off any shoes or socks, and step on to collect your first measurement. The scale itself will display your body weight and body fat percentage, with additional metrics available within the app. If you don’t happen to have your phone nearby, your Scale X will store your data and sync it to the app once it’s back within range. This is a definite upgrade from Wyze’s previous smart scale model, which required your phone close to you with the app open.

Wi-fi connectivity is missing from the Scale X, but given its price I’m willing to forgive. Wi-fi on a scale was never a deal-breaker for me anyway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35D5F8_0gRuEJuJ00

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

All in all, setting up the Scale X was relatively pain-free. Trying to figure out how to enable “pregnancy/weight mode” did require a bit of Googling (go into settings, tap “users,” select your username, and you’ll see the option). But other than that, Wyze makes things straightforward and easy to follow.

Wyze Scale X review: App features

The Wyze app displays a variety of measurements that give a full picture of your body’s make-up:  in addition to your weight and body fat percentage, you’ll see BMI (or body mass index), muscle mass, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate (the number of calories you burn at rest), metabolic age, protein percentage, body water percentage, and lean body mass.

Up to this point, there’s not much discernible difference between the Scale X and the cheaper Wyze smart scale, the Scale S. But there’s one final measurement you’ll see with the X and not the S — muscle mass percentage. Of course, you could always figure this number out on your own by dividing muscle mass by body weight. But if you don’t feel like pulling out your calculator, shilling out an extra $10 is worth it.

All of this in-depth body data is displayed clearly within the app, with a body weight trend graph and dedicated sections for each metric. Tapping on a section will show your results, along with a slider bar and a definition of the specific measurement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYsnE_0gRuEJuJ00

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

What’s missing from these sections though is context. While it’s great for a user to know their muscle mass, there’s little information there to indicate whether that number is considered acceptable for overall health. The slider bar will give you some idea, but a little more blatant of an explanation would be helpful — especially for those just beginning to focus on health and wellness goals. For example, the visceral fat measurement is shown as a number without any kind of quantifier. You may have a visceral fat measurement of nine but…nine what? Some googling will yield an answer if you’re curious, but again — it would be great if that info was readily available within the app.

What is available within the app however, is a heart rate monitor. Place your fingertip on the rear camera lens of your phone, and within a few seconds, you’ll see your resting heart rate. This is a useful feature if cardio improvements are a goal —
your resting heart rate does tend to be largely determined by genetics, but generally lower BPMs (beats per minute) indicate a strong cardiovascular system. (Here's what a normal resting heart rate is, and how to measure yours )

In addition to the “pregnancy/weight only” mode, the Wyze app offers “luggage mode” for keeping checked bags light, “pet mode” for deciding if Fido needs to go on a diet, and “baby mode”  for tracking your little one’s growth progress. In fact, you can even add your baby as one of the eight available synced users within the app.

Wyze Scale X review: Compatibility

The Wyze Scale X is compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Previous Wyze scale models only featured integrations with the former two apps, so the addition of Fitbit compatibility is a nice upgrade. In the future, Wyze would be wise (sorry, I had to do it) to consider adding MyFitnessPal to the list of compatible apps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c90gB_0gRuEJuJ00

(Image credit: Wyze)

Sharing data from the Scale X to your preferred health program is pretty intuitive, but you’ll need to authorize any pairing from within the Wyze app. You can initiate that process by going into settings and selecting “Authorize 3rd Party Apps.”

Wyze Scale X review: Verdict

The Wyze Scale X offers a comprehensive (and affordable) way to learn everything you wanted to know about your body’s composition.  With improvements in accuracy, newly-added metrics, and expanded compatibility with health-tracking apps, it’s a fantastic tool to use in the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle.

While the main differences between Wyze’s two scale models are minor, it’s worth paying a little extra for the Scale X’s ITO coating and muscle mass percentage — especially when you consider its price next to costlier competitors like the Withings Body+ and the QardioBase 2.

A little more information in regards to individual metrics would go a long way, especially for users who have just begun monitoring numbers like body fat percentage and lean muscle mass. However, this is a nit-picky critique and something that could be easily addressed with a simple app update.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
FitnessVolt.com

The 10 Best Exercises to Beat the Flat-Butt Blues

The gluteus maximus, or the glutes for short, is the largest, most powerful muscle in the human body, or it should be. Unfortunately, too much time spent sitting and following poorly designed workouts means that a lot of people have next-to-no glute development and are victims of the flat-butt blues.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluetooth#Fitness#Fitbit#Calories#Amazon
boxrox.com

12 Best Weighted Vest Exercises To Upgrade Your Fitness Level

Check out the 12 best weighted vest exercises you can do to upgrade your training. Are you doing an exercise and wonder how you can use progressive overload to keep making gains? The weighted vest could be the solution for you. Virtually any exercise you do can be upgraded by simply using a weighted vest which will demand more of your lungs and muscles as you have to carry more bodyweight.
WORKOUTS
makeuseof.com

Bioheart Review: The Complete Heart Health Monitoring Device

As smartwatches and fitness trackers get better, this ambitious heart monitor takes it up a notch with non-stop ECG tracking. Bioheart could help prevent heart disease and potentially save lives. Specifications. Brand: Biotricity. Heart Rate Monitor: Yes, with continuous ECG tracking. Battery Life: 48 hours. Water resistance: None. Dimensions (body):...
ELECTRONICS
FitnessVolt.com

Relative Fat Mass (RFM) Calculator

What’s your body fat category – athlete, fitness, average, or obese? Find your body fat percentage estimate with the relative fat mass tool. The relative fat mass (RFM) calculator estimates body fat percentage based on a formula that measures the ratio of your height and waist circumference. Research has shown that RFM equations are more accurate than the body mass index (BMI) for predicting body fat mass and health status (1).
FITNESS
TechRadar

No, tracking yoga with your Fitbit or Garmin isn't completely useless

It’s easy to see how Fitbit, Garmin, Polar, and other fitness watches can be useful companions when tracking exercises like running or cycling. During repetitive endurance exercise, fitness trackers and smartwatches are able to monitor the pace and speed at which you move, combining it with your heart rate, oxygen levels, and the difficulty of your route to provide a great snapshot-by-numbers of how your workout went.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
ScienceAlert

A Mouse Study Just Revealed a New Molecular Link Between Hunger And Exercise

It's well established that regular exercise benefits our bodies, not least in protecting against obesity, but scientists are continuing to look more closely at why this happens on a molecular level. In a new study, scientists put mice on intense treadmill workouts and analyzed how the chemicals in the cells of the animals then began to change over time. They found the appearance of a metabolite called Lac-Phe (N-lactoyl-phenylalanine), synthesized from lactate and phenylalanine. Phenylalanine is an amino acid that combines to make proteins, and you might be familiar with lactate: It is produced by the body after strenuous exercise. The study authors...
OBESITY
makeuseof.com

How Accurate Is the Fitbit Calorie Burn Counter?

The Fitbit is an incredible piece of technology that has the ability to track your every move and give you detailed information about your fitness and activity level. But one aspect of the device you may be wondering about is its data quality: how accurate is Fitbit's calorie burn counter?
TECHNOLOGY
American Council on Science and Health

Standing On One Foot

Among the many changes as we age are a loss of flexibility, muscle mass and strength, balance, and weight gain. All these factors are found among the frail and not-so-frail in varying measures. Tests of muscle strength, a walking test, and hand grip have been successfully used to predict frailty, mortality, and perhaps just as important, the likelihood of falling. (Falling remains a significant cause of accidental death amongst the oldsters)
FITNESS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy