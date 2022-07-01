A more costly 4th of July cookout

The 4th of July can be one of the best times of the year. However, if you're not careful it can very quickly turn into the worst day, not just of the year, but of your life. If you're going to be lighting off fireworks, instead of watching a show put on by professionals, you have got to be careful. For your safety and the safety of those around you, please make sure you know what you are doing before lighting them off.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO