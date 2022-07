This makes Lalonde the 28th head coach in franchise history, and marks the start of a new chapter for the team. Lalonde was most recently the assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning and was hired into that position by none other than Steve Yzerman back in 2018. He has a lengthy coaching resume starting back in 1995 as a graduate assistant coach at North Adams State College. Since then, he has been an assistant coach at five other colleges including Ferris State University (2002-06) and the University of Denver (2006-11).

