ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago cop shot while responding to domestic disturbance

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxcZm_0gRuCyjA00
1 of 10

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment building was repeatedly shot as he stepped off an elevator Friday, hours after two men were killed in a separate shooting downtown, authorities said.

The male officer was in serious condition with multiple wounds, police Superintendent David Brown said outside Stroger Hospital.

Brown praised a University of Illinois-Chicago police officer who transported the man in his patrol car, “likely saving his life.”

“We are asking for prayers for this officer,” Brown said.

Police were called to an apartment building for help in a domestic disturbance.

“As soon as they got off the elevator to go to the apartment, they were fired upon by the offender,” Brown said, adding that officers didn’t shoot their guns.

The man, an ex-convict, was arrested, he said.

“We have seen over the last two years a significant surge in domestic violence-related calls but also domestic-related homicides and shootings. ... It is a huge public health and public safety issue,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who joined Brown at the hospital.

Earlier Friday, about 1:45 a.m., someone opened fire during an argument in downtown Chicago, killing two men and wounding three other people who were leaving a business, police said.

Two men in their 20s were killed, while the wounded were reported in good condition. No one was in custody.

“We’ll update you later,” Brown told reporters.

The shootings come amid a surge in deadly violence in Chicago in recent years, and follow other downtown-area shootings this year, including one that left two people dead and seven injured outside a fast-food restaurant and a shooting in Millennium Park that killed a teen.

So far this year, however, the number of homicides in Chicago is down from the same period in 2021, according to police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBM News Radio

Chicago police officer hurt after thrown object shatters patrol car window in Archer Heights

A Chicago police officer was hurt after someone threw an object and shattered the window of the patrol car she was in early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. Officers were responding to a call in the 4300 block of South Pulaski Road just after 3 a.m. when someone from a crowd threw an object at an officer’s patrol vehicle, shattering her window, police said. She suffered lacerations to her head, neck and body, authorities said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man accused of shooting 2 people in South Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting two people in South Chicago in May. Joshua Lacy, 29, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of armed habitual criminal. On May 1, police responded to a shotspotter call around 11:17 p.m. in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
chicagopopular.com

South Side, Chicago: Man killed on 111th & King Drive

South Side, Chicago (CP) — Man killed on 111th & King Drive; Chicago Police released surveillance video of a man that was shot and killed on 111th & King Drive a few weeks ago. That little girl was standing right there I can’t even imagine how terrified she was.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer found dead in apparent suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was found dead Saturday morning due to an apparent suicide, the Chicago Police Department said in a release. The department released the following statement: This morning, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) experienced the heartbreaking loss of one of our police officers to an apparent suicide. The officer's family is forever changed, and we ask that you please hold the officer's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, as they begin to process this tragedy. Please also take a moment to pray for the officers of CPD, who are mourning this loss.  Being a police officer...
fox32chicago.com

Man shot following traffic crash in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot following a traffic crash in Roseland early Sunday. The crash occurred in the 10300 block of South Cottage Grove. At about 3:21 a.m., a 45-year-old man was in a traffic accident and exited the vehicle to exchange information with the driver of the striking vehicle, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
Person
Lori Lightfoot
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago girl Omyra Feliciano last seen on Thursday

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for missing girl Omyra Feliciano, who was last seen on Thursday. Police said Feliciano, 15, was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, dark joggers and black Crocs. She is described as Hispanic, 5'8", 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not specify the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Police#Domestic Violence#Shooting#Violent Crime#Stroger Hospital
WGN News

Mother speaks out after fatal shooting of 5-month-old daughter

CHICAGO — A woman is speaking out for the first time after the shooting of her 5-month-old daughter in South Shore last week. Juanita Harris—mother of the now deceased Cecelia Thomas —is asking for the shooter to come forward and turn themselves in. A week has passed since the shooting of the Cecelia and no […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

19-year-old charged with attempted murder in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a shooting that critically wounded a man last May in the Lawndale neighborhood. Jamari Terry, 19, is accused of shooting a 29-year-old multiple times on May 26 in the 700 block of South Pulaski Road, police said. The 29-year-old was hospitalized and...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Domestic violence survivor's mom urges victims to leave abusers, after daughter's boyfriend shot CPD officer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a man shot a Chicago police officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call on Friday in the Little Italy neighborhood, CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to the mother of the victim of that domestic dispute.The victim's mother said she's sharing her daughter's story to empower other victims of domestic violence to leave their abusers.She received a text message from her daughter, asking her to please call the police to come to her address on Taylor Street. Her daughter wrote quickly, "Call u please call the police. Right here moma. It's ok. 1342 W....
CBS Chicago

Heather Mack back in court for conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges in mother's murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heather Mack, the Oak Park woman convicted in Indonesia of helping her boyfriend kill her mother back in 2014, is back in court. Mack was charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice.She was released from an Indonesian prison in 2021 and immediately arrested again when she returned to Chicago.Prosecutors say Mack helped Tommy Schaefer kill Sheila Von-Wiese Mack and stuffed the body in a suitcase.While in prison, Mack gave birth to her daughter Stella. The child is now with a court-approved guardian.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

967K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy