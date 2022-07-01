ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

Exclusive estate community coming to Nolensville

By Cedric Dent Jr.
williamsonhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 400 acres are slated for residential development right around the corner from Nolensville First Baptist Church. Murfreesboro-based Site Engineering Consultants has been pulling utility permits to rely on Nashville’s Metro Water Services for water and a sewer extension to a proposed subdivision slated for 9621 Clovercroft Road in Nolensville. The...

www.williamsonhomepage.com

williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Farmers Market officials meet with mayors, others for ideas of a new location

A search for a new location has begun for the Franklin Farmers Market. After the market was unable to reach an agreement with the new owners of the Factory at Franklin on where to relocate, and with its lease on the current location expiring at the end of 2024, officials with the market have decided to seek a new site somewhere in Williamson County.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Knighthead Funding acquires two-story office building in Franklin

Knighthead Funding has provided Elmington Capital with $29 million in first mortgage debt for the acquisition of a two-story Class A office building in Franklin, per a press release. Built in 2008 for Verizon, the 180,000-square-foot Class A office building sits on an 18.7-acre parcel at 455 Duke Drive in...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

New hires announced at Town Center at Berry Farms

Boyle Investment Company and Greystar have hired six new employees to join the residential team at Town Center at Berry Farms, the luxury apartments located in Franklin’s Berry Farms community. Leilani Ross, community manager, oversees leasing and assists in community outreach, events and promotion. She has nearly a decade...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Street vendors wait for clarity to potential Broadway ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Approaching a big holiday weekend on Broadway, street vendors are left wondering if this weekend will be one of their last. Two weeks ago, Mayor John Cooper asked the city to ban street vendors from parts of downtown, calling them a ‘blight to pedestrians.’. That...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pickleball Fest held in Nashville

Officials said the preparations continue for one of the largest fireworks show in the country in downtown Nashville. Metro Police look for the suspects in a road rage incident in the downtown area last night. Nashville woman denied birth control replacement. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A Nashville woman expressed...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville renters continue to feel the burn of increased rent prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As rent prices rise across Nashville, more people are being priced out of the Music City. This includes low-income families who qualify for affordable housing. “I don’t want to be homeless. I get up. I go to work every day,” Shevon Kelley said. Even with subsidized...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Former Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Announces Launch of Tristela Strategies, LLC

NASHVILLE - Dr. Lisa Piercey, former Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health and health system executive, announced the launch of Tristela Strategies, LLC, a boutique consulting firm dedicated to advising healthcare entrepreneurs and investors on market strategy, public policy, and growth opportunities. Based in Nashville, Tristela’s name is derived...
NASHVILLE, TN
streetfoodblog.com

Strive Thai Ni Yom In Tennessee To Get Genuine Thai Meals

The American South is stuffed with scrumptious flavors and meals, however a lot of the meals that the area is finest recognized for are within the “fried” and “creamy” classes. Nashville, Tennessee, nonetheless, has change into a mecca for connoisseurs of taste and foodie enjoyable. Town welcomes small eateries and bigger chains with open arms, but it surely’s regionally owned scorching spots like Thai Ni Yom that deliver essentially the most distinctive style to town’s panorama. Thai Ni Yom is positioned within the wildly fashionable L&L Market on Charlotte Avenue in West Nashville, and the tucked-away scorching spot is a should for hungry of us looking for a little bit of spice.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Nolensville approves unique noise ordinance

Elected officials in Nolensville unanimously passed a uniquely specific noise ordinance with which some residents take issue. This month, the town approved an amendment to its preexisting noise ordinance, and one aspect that was updated was that which dealt with vibration. Nolensville has established that there can be no more than seven pulses of “earthborn” vibration traveling more than 50 feet beyond the boundary of one lot in a 24-hour period. The specificity of this is rivaled by Brentwood zoning that similarly accounts for 50 feet beyond a property line.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Burn bans continue into 4th of July holiday weekend

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - As several towns and counties in Middle Tennessee continues to ban any open burning, including fireworks, many will see the impact during the 4th of July holiday weekend. Gallatin will celebrate Independence Day with a big event and fireworks like many areas. Since people are advised...
GALLATIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

It has likely been a challenge to keep the kids busy this summer. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Tommy Vallejos running for Republican nomination for Tennessee House, District 67

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Tommy Vallejos has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Tennessee state representative, District 67. Vallejos said he has served his country and community for nearly 40 years: as a 21-year veteran in the US Army Infantry; as a county commissioner; as a pastor; and as a gang awareness teacher and mentor. Vallejos served eight years as a county commissioner, with seven years on the Budget Committee. Through his eight years, he has served on various Montgomery County committees.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following position:. The Criminal History Examiner 3 (CHE3) will be assigned to the Tennessee Open Records Information Services (TORIS) or Tennessee Applicant Processing System (TAPS). The CHE III will serve as the lead responsibilities, including but not limited to the following: provide training to new employees, ensure unit peers, vendors, and all appropriate Bureau personnel understand the standard processes and procedures of TORIS/TAPS during each business day. Review TORIS/TAPS transactions information daily. Updates the subject’s criminal history in the Tennessee Criminal History database (CCH) and forward the information to the appropriate state and/or federal agency for updating in their database. Resolve conflicts concerning complex criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, or law enforcement agencies. Whether name-based or fingerprint-based, evaluate criminal history information to ensure record information complies with state and federal laws.
TENNESSEE STATE

