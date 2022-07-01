Cougar alum, Bills linebacker Dodson to host youth football camp at Centennial

The New York Giants spent the 2022 offseason overhauling their offense. New York brought in a new coaching staff while also upgrading the talent on the roster. The Giants could afford to add more depth to their roster, though. Star running back Saquon Barkley is hoping for a bounce-back season. However, Barkley has an extensive injury history. The Giants could afford to add some talent behind Barkley on the depth chart. Zack Moss is a Buffalo Bills running back that could find himself on the trade block this summer. His connection to head coach Brian Daboll could make him a considerable candidate for the New York Giants.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO