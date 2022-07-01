ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

6 teens rushed to hospital following Ham Lake crash

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cywgL_0gRuA9J800

6 teens rushed to hospital following Ham Lake crash 00:24

HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Six teenagers are in the hospital Friday morning after a bad crash in Ham Lake. They are all seventeen years old.

Officials say it appears they were speeding when the vehicle hit a tree. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on the 16800 block of Xylite Street.

Scanner audio indicates that one of the teens was possibly ejected from the vehicle, and that the vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived. Some of the victims reportedly needed to be extracted from the vehicle.

Two of the teenagers were flown to the hospital, via Life Link III and North Memorial Air Care helicopters. The other four were taken by ambulance.

Officials have not released any condition updates or names this morning.

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

6 teens injured in crash near Ham Lake

HAM LAKE, Minn. — Six teens are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree near Ham Lake Thursday night. According to the Anoka County Sherriff's Office, police and EMS responded to the 16800 block of Xylite Street Northeast in Ham Lake just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of a crashed vehicle.
HAM LAKE, MN
WausauPilot

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. Meanwhile, the body of the children’s father was found at a...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS News

2 injured in early morning shooting in Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Dinkytown early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1 a.m. on the 1200 block of 4th Street Southeast. They did not find victims, but learned two people had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. They suffered non-life threatening injuries, Minneapolis police say.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rushed To Hospital#6 Teens#Traffic Accident#North Memorial Air Care
CBS Minnesota

Help sought finding 6-year-old Elle Ragin in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- A search is underway in Northfield for missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin.Investigators said they found the body of Ragin's mother, Lisa Wade, on Saturday when a relative called and requested a welfare check at her townhouse. Law enforcement believe Wade may have been involved in her child's disappearance and Ragin could be in danger."I think everyone is just worried, everyone wants to find the little girl and find out what happened," neighbor Julie Olamza said.Those who lived near the little girl and her mother in Northfield came home to a crime scene with roads taped off since 39-year-old Wade...
NORTHFIELD, MN
TODAY.com

Child found dead in Minnesota lake, authorities search for mother and 2 more kids

The body of one child was recovered from a Minnesota lake Friday as officials continued to search the area for two more children and their mother, officials said. The rescue and recovery operation continued into the night at a lake outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, where multiple agencies were searching after first responding to a call of a suicide earlier in the day, Maplewood police said.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
willmarradio.com

12 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Isanti County

(North Branch MN-) Twelve people were hurt and a baby suffered life threatening injuries in a three vehicle crash in Isanti County yesterday afternoon. At 444 p.m., a two cars and a minivan crashed on Highway 95 one mile east of Spring Lake. Each car contained 3 people and the van had 6 teenagers. An infant in one of the cars was taken to Childrens' Hospital in the Twin Cities with critical injuries. 8 others were taken to Regions Hospital and the Cambridge Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Young boy in critical condition after Isanti County crash that injured 12

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- A three-vehicle crash in Isanti County on Thursday injured 12 people, including a boy less than a year old who sustained life-threatening injuries.The eleven other individuals involved in the crash, including two children under the age of five, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.The crash occurred on Highway 95 at 310th Ave Northeast around 4:44 p.m.A Dodge Grand Caravan and a Mazda CX-5 were headed east/southeast on Highway 95 when the Mazda indicated intent to make a left turn onto 310th Avenue Northeast. The Dodge, which was behind the Mazda, didn't take the bypass lane on the right and struck the Mazda. The Mazda spun into the west/northwest lanes of traffic and was struck by a westbound Toyota Camry. 
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

One cited for careless operation after boat collision on Lake Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boats collided in Priest Bay on Lake Minnetonka shortly Friday morning, the Hennepin County Water Patrol reported.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office responded to the water emergency shortly before 10 a.m.Two people suffered minor injuries, and one boat operator was cited for careless operation, according to the HCSO Water Patrol.Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.The incident is under investigation.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS News

Man who hit, killed pedestrian on Marquette Avenue to serve more than 8 years

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who killed a pedestrian and severely injured another in a crash on Marquette Avenue last year has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Thomas Hunter, 27, was sentenced on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in March. He entered a Norgaard plea, in which he acknowledged that there is enough evidence to convict him, even if he doesn't remember committing the crime.
fox9.com

Infant suffers life-threatening injuries in Isanti Co. crash; 11 others hurt

ISANTI, COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A three-car crash in Isanti County left an infant with life-threatening injuries, Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, driven by a 19-year-old with five teenage passengers, and a Mazda CX-5 driven by a 28-year-old, with two child passengers including the infant, were both traveling east on Highway 95 near 310th Ave Northeast in North Branch Township around 4:45 p.m.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center house fire under investigation

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Fire crews from multiple departments worked to put out a house fire in Brooklyn Center on Friday afternoon.Officials received a call at 2:38 p.m. about a fire near 73rd Avenue North and Dupont Avenue. One person was inside the house at the time the fire started. Officials say they got out okay.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
kelo.com

Authorities in Minnesota searching for 6-year-old girl after mother found dead

NORTHFIELD, MN (AP) — Police in Northfield, Minnesota are searching for a 6-year-girl after her mother was found dead. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead Saturday in an apparent suicide. Police believe Wade might have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter, Elle Ragin, before she killed herself. State investigators are assisting local police in the search.
NORTHFIELD, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee man killed in motorcycle crash on I-494 in Richfield

A Shakopee man died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 494 in Richfield on Wednesday, June 29, the Minnesota State Patrol reported. The crash report states that Richard Judy, 42, driving a Kawasaki motorcycle, was traveling westbound on I-494 near Highway 77 when traffic slowed. The motorcycle lost control and came to rest in the lanes of traffic just before 3 p.m.
740thefan.com

Gasoline cause of explosion on U of M campus

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – Authorities believe gasoline dumped into the sewer lines was the cause of a fire and explosion on the University of Minnesota campus on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a fire in the basement of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house and, while they were fighting that fire, they received reports of a sewer explosion that blew manhole covers into the air nearby.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
65K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy