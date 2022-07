The ninth Copa America Femenina, which kicks off in Colombia this Friday, looks like a significant moment in the development of the women's game in South America. There is the expectation of big crowds in the cities of Cali, Armenia and Bucaramanga; and with the tournament now planned to be held every two years instead of four, there is also a hope that standards will continue to rise. South America cannot currently hope to match the strength in depth of the Women's Euros but -- perhaps belatedly -- it is moving in the right direction.

SOCCER ・ 2 HOURS AGO