MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wetter than normal pattern by early July standards will continue through the extended holiday weekend. Much like the last several days, there will be a solid scattering of shower and thunderstorm activity on radar during the afternoon and evening all weekend long. This does not mean guaranteed wet weather for everyone. While our chance for activity to pop on radar is elevated, coverage near 40-60% isn’t high enough to say everyone gets wet.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO