ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Top WWE NXT Superstar Reportedly A Free Agent Soon

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Io Shirai could be on her way out of WWE imminently. In the latest issue of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Shirai has not put pen to paper on a new WWE contract offer, and will become a free agent in August if she doesn’t sign the...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Homecoming? NXT Star Reportedly Leaving WWE When Contract Expires

That would be a loss. There are a lot of talented stars in WWE, to the point where the roster has been split into a variety of groups. This includes NXT, which may be the official developmental program but it still contains a wide variety of incredible stars. Now though, it seems that WWE could be in danger of losing one of those stars, even if she has not been around much lately.
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE Money In The Bank results: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

At WWE Money In The Bank, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair put her title on the line against Carmella, who wrestled as the replacement for Rhea Ripley. It was a back and forth match but the result of this match was never in doubt because WWE has bigger SummerSlam plans for Belair. The match finish was Belair pinning Carmella after hitting the KOD.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kairi Sane
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Io Shirai
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Releases Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos

It’s been one year of The Man and The Architect. Becky Lynch took to Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her marriage to Seth Rollins, sharing never-before-seen photos from the ceremony. “One year ago I married the greatest man I’ve ever known. @wwerollins,” Lynch wrote.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

What Happened After Money In The Bank Went Off The Air

After WWE Money In The Bank went off the air, Happy Corbin attacked Pat McAfee and celebrated with Mr. Money In The Bank Theory. After the attack, Corbin also accepted McAfee’s SummerSlam challenge. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman shared the below video of the attack:. On the June...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Women’s Champion Crowned At WWE Money In The Bank

A new SmackDown Women’s Champion was crowned tonight at WWE Money In The Bank. Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion. As noted earlier, Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, and Lacey Evans to win the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Will Ospreay Interested In Facing New WWE Superstar

The wrestling world has been buzzing over the past week about Will Ospreay’s performance against Orange Cassidy, but the New Japan Pro Wrestling star is now ready to step through the proverbial forbidden door once again, this time with a WWE Superstar. Ospreay picked up a victory at the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Fightful Select#Nxt
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE Reaction To Castagnoli Signing With AEW

Some of the talent backstage at WWE were shocked that Claudio Castagnoli signed the dotted line with AEW, according to Dave Meltzer. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Castagnoli was likely offered a sizable amount of money to re-sign with WWE, and that Tony Khan either matched or topped that offer. This reportedly surprised the locker room, as it was believed AEW was no longer offering contracts of that size. Khan has said that he’s been a fan of Castagnoli’s work both in and out of the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

News On Plans For Ronda Rousey At WWE SummerSlam

Now that Ronda Rousey is without her coveted WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship following Money in the Bank, where does she go from here?. A new report from “F4WOnline” sheds some light on where Rousey is heading now that she is back to square one, but Rousey fans fret not, she isn’t leaving the title picture just yet. On the contrary — Rousey will reportedly be continuing a feud with the newly crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan, that will carry into SummerSlam. It will be interesting how WWE plans to present the rivalry going forward, as Rousey passed the title on to Liv and celebrated her win after their match last night, making it seem as though they are on friendly terms going forward.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Latest News On Bayley’s WWE Return

One of WWE’s top stars is preparing for an in-ring return, according to a new update. “Fightful” indicates that WWE sources have confirmed that the hugger-turned-heel, Bayley, is preparing to return to in-ring competition. The former WWE “SmackDown” Women’s Champion has been teasing her return for months on social media, with her most recent Instagram post being a photo of her hugging the Money in the Bank briefcase. Bayley successfully won the briefcase in 2019 and ended up cashing it in on the exact same night, defeating Charlotte Flair to become the “WWE SmackDown” Women’s Champion.
WWE
Yardbarker

Another AEW star was approved to appear on WWE Raw for John Cena tribute

AEW's Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Paul Wight made appearances via video on this week's WWE Monday Night Raw to help celebrate John Cena's 20 years in WWE as he made his main roster in-ring debut in 2002 on an episode of SmackDown against Kurt Angle. Danielson was billed as...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Addresses Fans Who Underestimate Carmella

Bianca Belair refuses to underestimate anyone in WWE, especially Carmella. RAW Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair is set to defend her title against former SmackDown Women’s Champion, Carmella this Saturday at WWE’s latest premium live event, Money In The Bank. While speaking with Wrestling Inc.’s own Nick Hausman,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Shayna Baszler Reveals Lesson She And Ronda Rousey Learned In UFC

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey both came over from UFC and became champions while in WWE, with Rousey winning the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships and Baszler winning the NXT Women’s Championship. The two were one-half of the Four Horsewomen of UFC, a group also involving former “NXT” Star Jessamyn Duke and current AEW Star Marina Shafir.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Theory Calls Out John Cena After Money In The Bank Win

Theory has become the 2022 Men’s Money in the Bank winner after defeating Drew McIntyre, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, and Madcap Moss. Earlier in the Money In The Bank premium event, Theory lost the U.S. Championship to Bobby Lashley. After everyone made their entrances for the main event, Adam Pearce came out and announced that Theory was added to the match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Wants Heel Run Similar To WWE Legend’s

Right now, Ronda Rousey is being portrayed as a top babyface in WWE, but she admitted to “The DC Check-In,” that she’d like to be “a heel the whole time.”. The former UFC star is notorious for being a major Rowdy Roddy Piper fan, and he is her inspiration for wanting to be a villain, as she believes he was “the best heel ever.” Rousey added his nickname during her MMA career in order to pay tribute to him, which she then brought into the wrestling world through some of her ring gear.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Locker Room Reaction to Claudio Castagnoli's AEW Debut

Claudio Castagnoli's decision to sign with All Elite Wrestling left the WWE locker room "shocked." Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that many across the wrestling world expected him to be Zack Sabre Jr.'s mystery opponent at Sunday's AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, those in WWE were not expecting the former Cesaro to actually jump ship. That's due to rumblings surrounding WWE's offer to Castagnoli, which was supposedly a "very substantial amount of money." As evident by WWE's recent acquisition of Cody Rhodes and AEW's reluctance to match Bray Wyatt's asking price, many within Vince McMahon's company believed Tony Khan's promotion were no longer dishing out the big bucks to top free agents.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Lana Comments On Whether She Misses Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Lana has taken to social media in order to address her absence from the professional wrestling world, admitting that she misses the business. Lana tweeted, “I miss wrestling. There is nothing like it in the entire world.”. I miss wrestling. There is nothing like it in...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results (7/1): Final Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE “SmackDown” viewing party. Tonight’s show is broadcasting live from the Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. As of early Friday afternoon, two matches were announced for tonight’s show. Battle of the Brands: Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Alexa Bliss,...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy