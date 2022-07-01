ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

A piece of culinary history at a Delaware mall has been uncovered

kvnf.org
 2 days ago

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A piece of culinary history was just uncovered at a Delaware shopping center. A...

www.kvnf.org

WDEL 1150AM

Sunken ship added to Delaware's reef system

Divers have a new site to check out just off the coast of Delaware. DNREC sunk a retired ship last week at a reef site 16.5 miles offshore and at depth of 86 feet. WATCH the sinking on DNREC's YouTube Channel. The Texas Star was last used as a commercial...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware State
Wilmington, DE
Delaware Lifestyle
Delaware Food & Drinks
WDEL 1150AM

Looking for fireworks? WDEL's got you covered

For those looking for fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, here are a few July 4th displays you can check out if you haven't nailed anything down. On Monday, July 4th, fireworks will be featured in Hockessin, Newark, and Wilmington, with a variety of activities scheduled. In Wilmington, the city’s annual...
wilmtoday.com

#PeopleOfWilmDE: Cheryl and Christopher Mack

This week, we welcome Cheryl and Christopher Mack, the Co-Owners of Bridge Art Gallery, to Wilmington as #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read their story below. “We relocated to Delaware in December of 2021 for a change of scenery and a better quality of life from the New York City Tri-State Area. Delaware is perfectly located between New York City and Washington, DC. Two areas that we conduct a great deal of business.
Marilyn Johnson

Two Black-Owned Businesses Team Up to Launch French Toast Bites Gelato

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a brand new exciting collaboration between two of the Philadelphia region's award-winning Black-owned businesses. Lokal Artisan Foods has teamed up with Cloud Cups to launch a line of French Toast Bites Gelato - now on the market in time for summer and ice cream month. The starting flavors are now available at five locations, delivery apps and festivals/fairs.
american-rails.com

Delaware Scenic Train Rides

Delaware has a long history with the iron horse despite never containing more than 300+ route miles of railroad. During the industry's "Golden Age," the Pennsylvania Railroad was the predominant provider, ranging from its electrified Northeast Corridor in the north to its Delmarva Peninsula lines penetrating south through Dover, the eastern shore of Maryland, and terminating at Cape Charles, Virginia.
WMDT.com

Body found in Saint Jones River behind Capital Green in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police are investigating the cause of the death of a body found in the Saint Jones River on June 22nd. According to Dover Police, a group of kayakers located the body on the shoreline of the river and notified police. The subject was a male, but additional...
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington officials working to fix funky smelling, tasting water

For those who've detected a funky scent coming from their Wilmington tap water, city officials confirm they've smelled it as well, and are working on a solution. According to an announcement Mayor Mike Purzycki, Wilmington's Water Quality Laboratory determined algae growing at an accelerated rate due to higher summer temperatures is causing a musty, earthy smell and taste.
PennLive.com

Stricter plastic bag ban goes into effect in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday, the News Journal reported. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost, according to...
Cape Gazette

Vacationing teen cleans up metal from Delaware Bay

While most vacationers come here to relax, Bret Edwards, 15, visiting from Leesport, Pa., comes to make the Delaware shore a better place for all. He uses magnets, grappling hooks and rope to fish for metal from the Cape Henlopen State Park fishing pier.
Cape Gazette

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches and less than 4 miles to Ocean City, MD, BUT with Delaware's low taxes! Your summer getaway is calling! NEW HVAC in 2021. Singlewide home built in 1993 with LARGE sunroom addition and large primary bedroom addition and new deck. Nearby community picnic tables and grills available for use right next to the water. Boat ramp available for only $60/year with boating access to Dirickson Creek and Little Assawoman Bay. So much fun at your fingertips including the Freeman Stage at Bayside, beaches, waterparks, restaurants, mini golf and more! Monthly LOT RENT WILL BE $800 but includes sewer, trash, recycle, yard waste pick up, and the Delaware Relocation Trust Fund. Rentals/Airbnb, etc are NOT allowed. HOA is $10/year and voluntary.
MyChesCo

Chester County Woman Attacked by Bison in Yellowstone

WEST CHESTER, PA — A West Chester woman is the latest tourist to be attacked by a bison in Yellowstone, reports NBC10 Philadelphia. The 71-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was with her family on Wednesday when she was charged and gored by the animal. This is the third such attack this year.
Cape Gazette

Survey offers insight into surf-fishing program

Delaware State Parks officials are reviewing the results of a survey recently sent to everyone who obtained a surf-fishing permit in the last three years. The goal is to use responses to find a better way to manage the surf-fishing program, while also developing a baseline measure to compare with future surveys.
