A piece of culinary history at a Delaware mall has been uncovered

Sweet and savory or hot and spicy? How do you take your wings?. No matter the answer, one particular New Jersey wing spot will leave you more than satisfied, according to Mashed.com. The website recently put out a list of "Best Wing Spots in Every State." In Pennsylvania, those are...
Divers have a new site to check out just off the coast of Delaware. DNREC sunk a retired ship last week at a reef site 16.5 miles offshore and at depth of 86 feet. WATCH the sinking on DNREC's YouTube Channel. The Texas Star was last used as a commercial...
💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Vanderwende’s just opened its first Philadelphia location, bringing the family creamery’s signature farm-fresh ice cream to Old City. Decked out in aqua with pink accents...
For those looking for fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, here are a few July 4th displays you can check out if you haven't nailed anything down. On Monday, July 4th, fireworks will be featured in Hockessin, Newark, and Wilmington, with a variety of activities scheduled. In Wilmington, the city’s annual...
DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced today the release of two annual financial audits reviewing Delaware’s two major funding sources for improving and maintaining water quality. These audits were conducted in accordance with 29 Del. C. §2906. “Our first release is our regular financial audit...
This week, we welcome Cheryl and Christopher Mack, the Co-Owners of Bridge Art Gallery, to Wilmington as #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read their story below. “We relocated to Delaware in December of 2021 for a change of scenery and a better quality of life from the New York City Tri-State Area. Delaware is perfectly located between New York City and Washington, DC. Two areas that we conduct a great deal of business.
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a brand new exciting collaboration between two of the Philadelphia region's award-winning Black-owned businesses. Lokal Artisan Foods has teamed up with Cloud Cups to launch a line of French Toast Bites Gelato - now on the market in time for summer and ice cream month. The starting flavors are now available at five locations, delivery apps and festivals/fairs.
Balloons are flying high above Chester County this holiday weekend for the first Philly Balloon and Music Festival. The festival includes beer and wine gardens, fireworks Sunday night, games and music.
Delaware has a long history with the iron horse despite never containing more than 300+ route miles of railroad. During the industry's "Golden Age," the Pennsylvania Railroad was the predominant provider, ranging from its electrified Northeast Corridor in the north to its Delmarva Peninsula lines penetrating south through Dover, the eastern shore of Maryland, and terminating at Cape Charles, Virginia.
Finding legitimate taste at Suicide Bridge on Maryland Crab Cake Tour Day 1 in Hurlock on Eastern Shore. On Day 1 of the 2020 Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor started eastbound on Route 50 with a much-ballyhooed location just north of Cambridge in a postcard community with a beautiful dock.
DOVER, Del.- Dover Police are investigating the cause of the death of a body found in the Saint Jones River on June 22nd. According to Dover Police, a group of kayakers located the body on the shoreline of the river and notified police. The subject was a male, but additional...
As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
For those who've detected a funky scent coming from their Wilmington tap water, city officials confirm they've smelled it as well, and are working on a solution. According to an announcement Mayor Mike Purzycki, Wilmington's Water Quality Laboratory determined algae growing at an accelerated rate due to higher summer temperatures is causing a musty, earthy smell and taste.
WILMINGTON, Del. — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday, the News Journal reported. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost, according to...
While most vacationers come here to relax, Bret Edwards, 15, visiting from Leesport, Pa., comes to make the Delaware shore a better place for all. He uses magnets, grappling hooks and rope to fish for metal from the Cape Henlopen State Park fishing pier.
Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches and less than 4 miles to Ocean City, MD, BUT with Delaware's low taxes! NEW HVAC in 2021. Singlewide home built in 1993 with LARGE sunroom addition and large primary bedroom addition and new deck. Nearby community picnic tables and grills available for use right next to the water. Boat ramp available for only $60/year with boating access to Dirickson Creek and Little Assawoman Bay.
LANCASTER, Pa. — Cutting-edge discoveries out of the University of Maryland's School of Medicine are changing the way people around the world live. The genetic research that led to many of those findings got its start in the Susquehanna Valley with what may be an unexpected group of research subjects.
WEST CHESTER, PA — A West Chester woman is the latest tourist to be attacked by a bison in Yellowstone, reports NBC10 Philadelphia. The 71-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was with her family on Wednesday when she was charged and gored by the animal. This is the third such attack this year.
Delaware State Parks officials are reviewing the results of a survey recently sent to everyone who obtained a surf-fishing permit in the last three years. The goal is to use responses to find a better way to manage the surf-fishing program, while also developing a baseline measure to compare with future surveys.
