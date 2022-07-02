ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea’s chase of Matthijs de Ligt boosted by admiration of Thomas Tuchel

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
 2 days ago

Thomas Tuchel’s ability to coax the best out of defenders is central to Chelsea ’s pursuit of Juventus Matthijs de Ligt .

Chelsea are thought to have been encouraged to continue negotiations with Juventus due to the Netherlands defender’s admiration for Blues boss Tuchel.

De Ligt is understood to be keen to work under Tuchel, having seen how the German coach helped the likes of Antonio Rudiger thrive at Chelsea.

The Blues have emerged as favourites to sign De Ligt should the 22-year-old leave Juventus this summer, with the Old Lady hierarchy accepting his desire for a new challenge.

Chelsea are thought to be ready to include either Christian Pulisic or Timo Werner in their bid package for De Ligt, with talks with Juventus expected to continue.

De Ligt’s keenness on Chelsea is also thought to have softened Juventus’ stance on a fee, with the Italians aware they cannot hold out for the 38-cap centre-back’s £102million release clause.

Europe’s top clubs have tracked De Ligt ever since he broke through as a precociously talented teenager at Ajax.

Chelsea have long since had eyes on De Ligt, who joined Juventus in 2019, but the Blues are understood only to have acted on that interest since Todd Boehly’s takeover.

Chelsea’s new owners Boehly and Clearlake Capital are determined to reshape the Blues squad in manager Tuchel’s image this summer.

New chairman Boehly has thrust himself to the fore of transfer negotiations as interim sporting director after the regime change radically altered the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

Chelsea need two centre-backs this summer, after Rudiger’s free-transfer switch to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen’s Barcelona move.

Long-term target Jules Kounde remains on Chelsea’s radar, but Manchester City’s Nathan Ake has also emerged as another target.

The former Blues defender is understood to be of genuine interest to Chelsea, who are known to be pushing hard in tandem on a string of targets.

Chelsea remain hopeful of pulling off a deal to bring Brazil forward Raphinha to Stamford Bridge, with a £60million fee understood to have been struck with Leeds.

Raphinha has long since hoped for a Barcelona move this summer, but Chelsea have agreed a deal with Leeds that the Catalan giants are understood not to be able to match yet while administration and finance problems are being resolved.

Chelsea are thought to continue to push to convince Raphinha to make the Stamford Bridge switch, with Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele facing an anxious wait in the meantime.

Dembele’s Barcelona contract has now expired, and the France international has long hoped for Chelsea to step in with a big-money offer.

Dembele is thought to have an offer on the table from Barcelona, which he will be expected to sign if Raphinha is lured to Chelsea.

A deal for Manchester City’s England forward Raheem Sterling remains in the offing for Chelsea, with all parties thought to be confident of the move going through.

On this day in 2007: Fernando Torres signs for Liverpool

Liverpool broke their transfer record to sign Spain striker Fernando Torres from Atletico Madrid on this day in 2007.Torres cost Liverpool a fee of £26.5 million and was bought following the club’s Champions League final defeat to AC Milan by manager Rafael Benitez.He had spent 12 years with hometown club Atletico, where he became the youngest player in club history, making his debut in May 2001 at the age of 17.Internationally, Torres’ medal collection includes a World Cup and two European Championships. He made over 100 appearances for Spain and he scored the winning goal in the Euro 2008 final.At AnfieldTorres...
Yardbarker

Another Juventus transfer depends on De Ligt’s future

Juventus is now open to cashing in on Matthijs de Ligt after failing to convince him to extend his contract. The Dutchman has been with them since 2019, and he is considered one of their key players. Now that Giorgio Chiellini has left the group, he should step in to...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea must await the outcome of talks between Leeds and Barcelona over Raphinha with Joan Laporta saying winger prefers a move to the Nou Camp

Chelsea's patience is being tested as they await the outcome of talks between Leeds United and Barcelona over the transfer of Raphinha. The Stamford Bridge club agreed a fee of £55m plus add-ons last week but Barcelona, the player's preferred destination, countered with an offer on Thursday. Leeds have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus is working to offload another youngster

Considering how many players Juventus sent out on loan last season that have returned, they now have one of the biggest squads in Italy. Although some of them are from their under23s, they have returned and would feel they should get a chance on the senior team now. But the...
SOCCER
The top 30 signs you’re a true football fan, study reveals

The top signs of a true football fan have been revealed - including naming the starting XI of England’s World Cup winning team, owning multiple shirts and going to at least five games a season.A study of 2,000 self-declared fans found having played the game themselves – even Sunday league – also made the top 30 list.While a third said you’re only a fully-fledged football supporter if you can easily explain the offside rule.Knowing where all the stadiums are in different cities, collecting merchandise for a favourite team and predicting the substitutions about to be made in a game are...
