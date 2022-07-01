ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things and Quiksilver launch an Eighties-inspired collection that's worn by the cast in season 4

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Three years since the last season drew to a dramatic close, the Stranger Things gang was back on our screens in May, bringing with them the anticipated fourth series of the show to Netflix – but the 1980s sci-fi horror didn’t end there.

Now, quite possibly answering our burning questions after the first half, the second volume of the fourth series has finally landed with two new episodes, and fans will be pleased to know the second and final half stretches out into a two-and-a-half-hour long finale – so settle in.

With storylines that are as gripping as they are gruesome, as well as an aesthetic that’s sleek and retro, it’s no surprise that Stranger Things was such an instant hit with audiences when it launched in 2016.

From vintage tees and colourful tracksuits to windbreakers, bold patterns and denim (lots of it), the show’s distinctive fashion choices are particularly integral to its authentic Eighties feel. And now, thanks to Quiksilver, you can shop the character’s wardrobe for yourself.

The classic Californian surf brand kicked off its collaboration with the Netflix show back in May amid the fourth series launch, bringing five capsule collections inspired by both Stranger Things and the Quiksilver archive.

The nostalgic throwback contains everything from jackets and shorts, to trackies, shirts and T-shirts . From “surfer boy pizza” to “hellfire surf club”, the capsules offer a sartorial snapshot of the Eighties – with the “character wardrobe” capsule even featuring exclusive pieces worn by the cast throughout the new series. And fans of the hit show can still get their hands on all of it – apart from Max’s blue retro jacket which was so popular it sold out.

To save you scrolling when you could be binging, we’ve rounded up the best pieces to add to your basket now – from a denim jacket adorned by Nancy Wheeler to a shirt worn by Argyle.

Quiksilver x Stranger Things the Argyle short sleeve shirt: £60, Quiksilver.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTrky_0gRu3xYV00

Worn by Argyle in season four, this fun shirt embodies the exuberance of Eighties style. Ideal for summer, the design boasts short sleeves and a lightweight viscose fabric composition. Its retro feel owes to the bold blue-hued tribal print that sets it apart from your average shirt.

Quiksilver x Stranger Things the Steve vintage style jacket: £115, Quiksilver.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdYV2_0gRu3xYV00

Adorned by Steve Harrington in the new series and co-created with the Stranger Things costume department, this pale blue bomber jacket nails the era. Partly inspired by Quiksilver’s classic surf jacket from 1986, it has a similar style and design features, including the zip, moto detailing, inside collar, angular placket and elastic cuffs and waistband.

Quiksilver x Stranger Things the Nacy vintage style denim jacket: £115, Quiksilver.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECLLd_0gRu3xYV00

Another favourite from the capsule collection, this denim jacket feels very reminiscent of Back to The Future . Worn by Nancy Wheeler in the latest series, the jacket is born to be paired with cycling shorts and leg warmers. The high collar, shoulder and yoke pleating and snap tabs at the waist all add those Eighties touches.

Quiksilver x Stranger Things the Mike pleated shorts for men: £55, Quiksilver.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPRdi_0gRu3xYV00

A favourite of Mike in season four, these pleated grey cotton shorts are a summer wardrobe staple. Taking inspiration from Quiksilver’s 1986 surfer archive, the vintage-style shorts feature the original Eighties fit, as well as a contrasting colour panel and heavy stone wash finish.

Quiksilver x Stranger Things the Argyle long sleeve T-shirt for men: £42, Quiksilver.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ZiJM_0gRu3xYV00

Layered under Argyle’s retro shirts in the show, this illustrated cotton jersey tee nods to skater style owing to the chequered sleeves, while the illustrated sunnies take note from Quiksilver’s 1986 archive, where sunglasses around the neck were especially en vogue.

The Independent

The Independent

