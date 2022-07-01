ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducati’s First Electric Motorcycle Can Reach More Than 170 MPH at Full Tilt

By Rachel Cormack
 2 days ago
Ducati has finally released all the juicy technical details for its first electric motorcycle .

The new V21L , which was first teased last October, will be the star of the MotoE race series starting in 2023. Ducati replaced fellow Italian nameplate Energica as the sole supplier for the competition and will deliver 18 identical battery-powered bikes to fill next year’s grids.

In preparation, the Bologna-based marque has been meticulously refining the V21L prototype. After testing the two-wheeler on the tarmac in Misano in December, the team has given us the skinny on the build and revealed the hotly anticipated performance specs.

The V21L will feature sleek, carbon-fiber bodywork designed by the good folks at the Centro Stile Ducati atelier. Tipping the scales at a svelte 496 pounds, the speed machine can churn out 150hp (110kw) and 103 ft lbs of torque. That’s 12 ft lbs more twist than a Panigale V4 can produce.

The V21L is quick off the line, too. According to Ducati, the zero-emissions ride reached a top speed of 171 mph during recent testing at a circuit in Mugello. For comparison’s sake, the Energica Evo Corsa currently used in MotoE can hit 160 mph at full tilt.

Powering the bike is an 800V 18 kWh battery pack that can take in an 80 percent recharge in just 45 minutes. The battery is housed in a carbon-fiber case and weighs 242.5 pounds. As with the Panigale, the battery has been seamlessly integrated into the chassis and connects the aluminum monocoque front frame to the lightweight swing-arm and subframe. The battery also comes equipped with an innovative cooling system and an advanced inverter derived from high-performance racers.

“As soon as I sat on the bike I realized the quality of the work done by the team and when I returned to the garage I felt a deep sense of pride for what we were once again able to achieve,” Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali said in a statement.

The best part? Domenicali previously shared that Ducati will eventually build a production machine for the public, though it’s not likely to come to fruition until at least after 2025.

Check out more photos below:

