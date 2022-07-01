ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tony Blair says Labour would have had chance of winning 2019 election without Corbyn

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOUI4_0gRu3d9D00

Tony Blair has argued Labour would have had a better chance of winning the 2019 election without Jeremy Corbyn .

The former party leader and prime minister suggested that a “sensible leader” was needed to challenge Boris Johnson and the Tories three years ago.

“My view is if the Labour Party had been sensibly lead, if it had a proper sensible centre-left progressive leader at the last election, we would have had a chance of winning... but we didn’t,” Mr Blair said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Conservatives lose two by-elections in one night

Boris Johnson has insisted he is not quitting despite the Conservative Party losing two by-elections in one night on Thursday (23 June).Tiverton and Honiton was won by the Liberal Democrats' Richard Foord with 22,537 votes and Wakefield was won by Labour's Simon Lightwood with 13,166 votes.Oliver Dowden handed in his letter of resignation as Conservative Party chair after the elections, calling them "the latest in a run of very poor results."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught ‘in flagrante’ in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and his then girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught “in flagrante” when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior No 10 source attacked “sordid and untrue” reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on”.They were not found “in physical contact” by Mr Burns, stated the No...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I feel soiled’ says MP who witnessed Dominic Raab winking at Angela Rayner

Dominic Raab winked at Angela Rayner as he mocked her over train strikes – before suggesting the Labour deputy leader is a “champagne socialist” for attending opera.The Deputy Prime Minister’s actions in the Commons were labelled “bizarre”, while Labour MP Toby Perkins (Chesterfield) tweeted: “I will never unsee Dominic Raab’s wink from the despatch box at Angela Rayner. I feel soiled.”Ms Rayner replied on Twitter: “Imagine how I feel!”The moment came after Ms Rayner had quoted Mr Raab’s past view that people who use food banks “simply have a cash flow problem”.She added in the Commons at Prime Minister’s Questions:...
POLITICS
BBC

Chris Pincher: Tory whip resigns saying he 'embarrassed himself'

Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher has resigned from the government, saying he "drank far too much" and had embarrassed himself and others. Witnesses told the BBC he was seen "extremely drunk" at the Carlton Club, the Conservative Party members' club in London on Wednesday night. In his resignation letter,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Harvie: General election may be ‘only chance’ to ask Scots about independence

The co-leader of the Scottish Greens has given his backing to plans to make the next Westminster election a “de-facto” referendum on independence if the Scottish Government is blocked from holding its own ballot.Patrick Harvie said while he would prefer for a referendum to be held, if this is blocked the next general election could be the “only ability we have then to put the question to the public”.But he came under fire from Labour and the Liberal Democrats for his stance, with Labour MSP Sarah Boyack claiming that the “Scottish Green Party is deciding to put flags before the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government accused of ‘outrageous cover-up’ after refusing to reveal cost of Rwanda plan

The government has been accused of an “outrageous” cover-up after refusing to reveal how much its plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will cost.The Home Office claimed that it needed a “safe space” to negotiate agreements and releasing the actual or estimated costs of the scheme would “prejudice relations between the UK and Rwanda”.An initial £120m payment has already been made to the country’s government and the Home Office has confirmed its intention to spend around £100,000 on publicising the deal to migrants in the hope of deterring small boat crossings of the English Channel. A substantial amount of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Labour Party
The Independent

‘Wounded’ Boris Johnson risking recession to get support from right-wing Tories, TUC leader warns

A “badly wounded” Boris Johnson is prepared to risk a recession to shore up support from his party’s right, a top union chief has warned, amid signs the UK is heading for months of industrial unrest.Frances O’Grady, the leader of the TUC, also called on red-wall Tory MPs in former Labour-held seats to rise up and demand better pay rises for workers, or face the consequences at the ballot box. As inflation soars, the list of groups striking or threatening to strike is growing daily and already includes teachers, junior doctors, barristers and rail workers, as well as...
U.K.
BBC

Chris Pincher suspended as Tory MP after groping allegation

A former deputy chief whip alleged to have groped two men in a private members' club has been suspended as a Conservative MP. Chris Pincher will sit as an independent after he was reported to Parliament's behaviour watchdog. He quit his government job in a letter on Thursday, saying he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
The Guardian

MPs should not bring babies into Commons, says cross-party review

MPs should not be allowed to bring babies into the House of Commons chamber during debates, a cross-party review has recommended after mounting “confusion” about the rules. The procedure committee report was ordered amid an outcry over Labour backbencher Stella Creasy being told she could no longer bring...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Germany, Ireland slam UK move toward overriding Brexit deal

Germany and Ireland have condemned the U.K government’s move towards unilaterally rewriting parts of the post-Brexit deal with the European Union.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Irish counterpart Simon Coveney said there was “no legal or political justification” for overriding the agreed trade rules in Northern Ireland.Writing in British newspaper The Observer on Sunday, the ministers say Britain will be breaking an international agreement just two years old which it hadn't engaged in with “good faith.”The so-called Northern Ireland Protocol within the deal maintains an open border with EU member Ireland and free of customs posts.British Prime Minister Boris...
EUROPE
The Independent

Therese Coffey’s rough ride defending Boris Johnson for ‘groping’ MP appointment

Therese Coffey took to the airwaves with one main defence – that Boris Johnson did not know “specific claims” about Chris Pincher before appointing him deputy chief whip.But broadcasters were riled by the lack of details given by the Work and Pensions Secretary as she was given the unenviable task of handling the Sunday round of broadcast interviews.The Cabinet minister insisted she is not part of the “general chatter, rumour mill discussions” after Mr Pincher became the latest in line of Tories to be suspended over misconduct claims.Visibly frustrated as she sought to unearth the details, Sky’s Sophy Ridge said:...
BORIS JOHNSON
BBC

By-election defeats: Ex-leader Michael Howard calls for Boris Johnson to go

Former Conservative leader Michael Howard has called for Boris Johnson to resign following by-election defeats in Tiverton and Honiton, and Wakefield. Lord Howard told the BBC's World at One programme that fresh leadership was needed and urged MPs to act. Mr Johnson won a confidence vote this month, which cannot...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer vows no freedom of movement under plan to ‘make Brexit work’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will vow not to take the UK back into the single market or restore freedom of movement as he sets out his plan to “make Brexit work”.He will use a speech on Monday to say a government under his leadership would not join a customs union with the EU, in maintaining the hard Brexit deal brokered by Boris Johnson.Instead the opposition leader will pledge to make the existing “poor deal” work by first fixing the Northern Ireland Protocol, which the Prime Minister is threatening to override.In a behind-closed-doors speech for the Centre for European Reform...
The Independent

Former Lib Dem leader Vince Cable predicts October general election

There could potentially be a general election in October this year, a former Liberal Democrat leader has claimed.Sir Vince Cable, who was the party's leader from 2017 to 2019, believes that Boris Johnson could call an election in autumn to combat a potential financial crisis."Johnson as we know is a bit of a gambler. He may just see that the economic outlook is absolutely dreadful...they may just go for it to avoid further trouble," Sir Vince said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Truss rejects ‘kangaroo court’ claims over investigation into Boris Johnson

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has rejected claims from allies of Boris Johnson that the inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament over partygate risks becoming a “kangaroo court”.She said on Thursday that she “implicitly” trusts the Privileges Committee to investigate the Prime Minister and defended the decision for Labour grandee Harriet Harman to chair it.The Commons inquiry that could determine Mr Johnson’s fate in office began on Wednesday with a decision to allow Downing Street staff to give evidence anonymously if necessary.Ms Harman was elected to lead the cross-party committee, which is expected to begin holding oral evidence sessions in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Northern Ireland Protocol Bill expected in Lords before October – Baroness Smith

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is expected to reach the House of Lords before October, Baroness Smith has said.Labour’s House of Lords leader said anger is building at the Bill, and accused the Government of “taking its eye off the ball” over Northern Ireland.Some have contended that the Bill breaks international law by seeking to override sections of the protocol.Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, have warned there is “no legal or political justification for unilateral action”.Boris Johnson negotiated this deal. He negotiated the protocol. He told us it would protect the Good Friday...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

725K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy